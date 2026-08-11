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New buildings for sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

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Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Show all Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Residential complex Pre-Launch! Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$340,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Turkish citizenship by real estate investment!Avrupa Residence Oryapark from the leading developer of Istanbul Artaş İnşaat Group is a modern format of life, investment and business in one complex.Pre-Launch!We're already accepting reservations!Buy apartments at the lowest prices - before th…
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Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$456,630
We offer new apartments with balconies. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a sauna and a Turkish bath, jogging paths and sports grounds, gardens and kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of the Asian part of…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$248,710
The concept consists of 2 tours that have 200 trees at every facade. There are green and colorful balconies at every corner. lounge area square swimming pool fitness room with yoga and pilates areas spa hamam supermarket boutiques cafes view of the forest Location and nearby infrastructur…
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Doga Sokak, Turkey
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of 23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex…
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Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$924,039
Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station. The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga …
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Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$1,00M
The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul. The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreatio…
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Apartment building Tor Finance City
Apartment building Tor Finance City
Apartment building Tor Finance City
Apartment building Tor Finance City
Apartment building Tor Finance City
Apartment building Tor Finance City
Apartment building Tor Finance City
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$300,000
Tor Finance City offers 242 homes, 24 offices and 16 stores in Ümraniye on Akdeniz Cad., blending modern design, premium finishes and direct access to the Istanbul Financial Center. Tor Finance City spans ~4,110 m² with 1+1 and 2+1 units in two 15-floor blocks, featuring bright, functiona…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$340,000
Finishing options Finished
Pre-Launch! We're now accepting reservations! Book your apartment at starting prices before the official sales launch! Avrupa Residence Oryapark offers a modern lifestyle, investment, and business in one complex. The project is located in the Ümraniye district, minutes from the Istan…
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Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Apartment building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$450,000
Nature-Focused Architecture Next to Istanbul Financial Center Sinpaş Koru Aura stands out as a premium residential development in Ümraniye, positioned directly adjacent to the Istanbul International Financial Center. Designed with a low-density concept, the project prioritizes open space …
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$298,452
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court. Completion: 1st stage: 30/06/2024 2nd stage: 30/12/2024 3rd stage: 30/12/2025. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Highwa…
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Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Show all Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$229,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District This exclusive residential project is located in the rapidly developing Ümraniye district on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, just 5 minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center. Combining modern living standards…
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Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$876,039
The project consists of two parts: 1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms. 2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2. Facilities and equipment i…
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Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Show all Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$263,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. The project is located on an area of ​​12,600 m2, the complex consists of 7 residential blocks, a total of 387 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area from 69 m2 to 239 m2. The project is loca…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
Check the availability and cost of apartments with our specialists. The project is located on an area of ​​13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks, a total of 343 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, with an area from 74 m2 to 174 m2. The project is locate…
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$415,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the com…
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Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$415,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the com…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Two-bedroom apartments with private garden and roof terrace for sale. A unique project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on …
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