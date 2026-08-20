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New buildings for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

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Apartment building Lokasyon Beykoz
Apartment building Lokasyon Beykoz
Apartment building Lokasyon Beykoz
Apartment building Lokasyon Beykoz
Apartment building Lokasyon Beykoz
Beykoz, Turkey
Price on request
Prime Mixed-Use Development in Beykoz – Paşabahçe Lokasyon Beykoz is a strategically positioned mixed-use residential and commercial project located in Beykoz – Paşabahçe on Istanbul’s Asian side. Its proximity to the Bosphorus, major bridges, and key transportation routes places the proj…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,50M
The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area. The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise. Each villa will have two or three floors. The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living roo…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 34
This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&b…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
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IresIres
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,93M
Modern residential complex in a developed area, surrounded by nature. Endless green, waterways, inner garden in the courtyard, unique landscape, nature-friendly architecture. A deep blue lake in the heart of the forest. The project includes: apartments, children's playground, fitness center,…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Show all Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$690,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 34
This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&b…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
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Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,39M
The complex features green areas of 10,000 m2, an indoor swimming pool, aqua parks, a sports center, a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, walking paths, a sauna, a steam room, a spa area, supermarkets, a laundry, pharmacies,…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,70M
The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea. The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apar…
Agency
TRANIO
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