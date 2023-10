Korukoey, Turkey

from €123,364

168 m² 1

Beytturk Orman — is a unique and popular residential project offering for sale elegant apartments from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in Yalova. These incredible apartments will provide you with breathtaking views of the forest on one side and magnificent views of the Sea of Marmara on the other. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - garden; - outdoor pool; - a restaurant; - underground parking. The unique location of the Beytturk Orman Apartments also allows residents to have easy and quick access to the main attractions of the city. These amazing apartments are just a few steps from the main street and close to restaurants, cafes, shops, as well as shopping centers. Yalova is the best choice for those investors who are looking for affordable real estate with large capital gains.