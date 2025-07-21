Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!

For investors:

Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from 31,500 USD per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an integral part of the agreement.

This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

Fully furnished apartments!

Two apartments 2+1 & 1+1 for 450,000 USD are on sale for obtaining Turkish Citizenship.

Managed by - Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments

The complex is located almost at the junction of three districts, Kucukcekmece, Bahcelievler, Bakirkoy, the business district of Basın Ekspres, 5 minutes drive from the Metrobus line of the main highway E5 and TEM.

The complex has 2 blocks, which are combined with each other and are located on a territory of 29,962 m2, 17 floors together with underground parking, a total of 167 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 and an area from 81 and 1 to 234 m2, as well as 7 commercial premises.

The central location is an excellent factor for investors to invest in this project, given the high rent and the popular segment.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion of construction: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

Sauna and Hamam

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Playgrounds

Walking area with a green garden

Indoor parking

Comfortable landscaped area

Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.