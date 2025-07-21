  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!

Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$450,000
BTC
5.3526604
ETH
280.5558172
USDT
444 908.0276238
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10 1
ID: 27456
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bahcelievler

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

For investors:

Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from 31,500 USD per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an integral part of the agreement.
This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

Fully furnished apartments!
Two apartments 2+1 & 1+1 for 450,000 USD are on sale for obtaining Turkish Citizenship.

Managed by - Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments

The complex is located almost at the junction of three districts, Kucukcekmece, Bahcelievler, Bakirkoy, the business district of Basın Ekspres, 5 minutes drive from the Metrobus line of the main highway E5 and TEM.

The complex has 2 blocks, which are combined with each other and are located on a territory of 29,962 m2, 17 floors together with underground parking, a total of 167 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 and an area from 81 and 1 to 234 m2, as well as 7 commercial premises.

The central location is an excellent factor for investors to invest in this project, given the high rent and the popular segment.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion of construction: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Sauna and Hamam
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Playgrounds
  • Walking area with a green garden
  • Indoor parking
  • Comfortable landscaped area
  • Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bahcelievler, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
