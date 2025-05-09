Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

The project is located on an area of ​​21,700 m2, 70% of the complex is occupied by green spaces, consists of seven 6-storey blocks, a total of 181 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 and 11 three-level villas.

All apartments and villas are delivered fully finished, with an equipped bathroom and a built-in kitchen.

Completion of construction: October 2026.

Infrastructure:

24-hour security

Indoor swimming pool

Children's playground

Sauna

Steam room

Turkish bath

Fitness center

Walking area

Parking space and warehouse

Excellent location:

Metro - 10 minutes

Line E5 - 10 minutes

Lake Küçükçekmece - 5 minutes

Hospital - 5 minutes

University - 7 minutes

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.