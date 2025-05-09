Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.
The project is located on an area of 21,700 m2, 70% of the complex is occupied by green spaces, consists of seven 6-storey blocks, a total of 181 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 and 11 three-level villas.
All apartments and villas are delivered fully finished, with an equipped bathroom and a built-in kitchen.
Completion of construction: October 2026.
Infrastructure:
24-hour security
Indoor swimming pool
Children's playground
Sauna
Steam room
Turkish bath
Fitness center
Walking area
Parking space and warehouse
Excellent location:
Metro - 10 minutes
Line E5 - 10 minutes
Lake Küçükçekmece - 5 minutes
Hospital - 5 minutes
University - 7 minutes
