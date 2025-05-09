  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.

Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.

Avcilar, Turkey
$435,000
9
ID: 26132
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1155
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Avcilar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

The project is located on an area of ​​21,700 m2, 70% of the complex is occupied by green spaces, consists of seven 6-storey blocks, a total of 181 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 and 11 three-level villas.

All apartments and villas are delivered fully finished, with an equipped bathroom and a built-in kitchen.

Completion of construction: October 2026.

Infrastructure:

24-hour security
Indoor swimming pool
Children's playground
Sauna
Steam room
Turkish bath
Fitness center
Walking area
Parking space and warehouse

Excellent location:

Metro - 10 minutes
Line E5 - 10 minutes
Lake Küçükçekmece - 5 minutes
Hospital - 5 minutes
University - 7 minutes

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Avcilar, Turkey

