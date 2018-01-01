  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound

Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€134,634
;
31
About the complex

Why this property؟ As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal. It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul. Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds. A great opportunity to invest and own real estate, as it combines apartments and offices. Several choices of service facilities, with a network of express transportation next to the project.
Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€134,634
ROYAL TERRACE
ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 14
Area 95 m²
1 property 1
Real Estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends! Real Estate Agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project from one of the best developers of the city of Mersin “ ROYAL TERRACE ” LUX class complex - from 95.000 € Royal Terrace is a unique complex 500 meters from the beach Price from developer Spread 0% at 7 months. First installment 50% Transaction support After-sales service Exclusive project in the Mezitli Teja area 500 m from the Mediterranean Sea. There are only 15 minutes to Mersin Marina. by public transport. Only 25 minutes to the university. by public transport. Consists of 1st of the block Closed landscaped area. On sale of layout 2 + 1 Project Features: BBQ and Recreation Open Children's and adult pools Open parking Basketball platform Children's playground Electric generator Gas Outdoor gym Video surveillance 24/7 Security 24/7 Landscaping Territory Near: shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, a school, public transport stop. Apartments in this complex are fully prepared for living with a clean finish. The price includes decoration, kitchen set with granite countertops, cabinet furniture. Plumbing and equipping premium bathrooms. Cost: 2 + 1 ( 95 m ². ) from 95 000 € Deal: March 2023 Take a look at the construction stage Learn more about this and other projects: Anastasia ATTENTION: Rising prices for apartments in this project are coming soon. Do not miss
Agency
Well Homes Gayrimenkul
Zhiloy Kompleks v otkrytom rayone pod VNZh Oba
Zhiloy Kompleks v otkrytom rayone pod VNZh Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€143,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Elka Homes presents the Residential Complex in the Oba area. The area is open for VNZH. This complex is located on an area of 2266 m2. The complex consists of two blocks. On sale 36 apartments of various layouts: two-room apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2, three-room apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 90m2 and five-room duplexes on the last floors with an area of 185 m2. The distance from the sea is about 2,500 meters. In walking distance are shops, cafes, bus stops, kindergartens, private public schools. The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a gazebo, a playground, a children's playroom, a relaxation room, a sauna, a steam room, a fitness room, open parking, a lobby. The completion of construction is scheduled for December 2023.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English
Novye kvartiry v neskolkih minutah hodby ot delovogo centra Stambula
Novye kvartiry v neskolkih minutah hodby ot delovogo centra Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€398,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Shishli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 0 + 1, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 40.82 to 230.43 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
