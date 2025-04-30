Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The residence features swimming pools, walking areas and lounge areas, around-the-clock security system, a garage, a park.
Completion - June, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 450 meters
Bus stop - 100 meters
E-80 highway - 8 minutes
D-100 highway - 2 minutes
Kadikoy…
Why this property؟
Suitable for those looking for apartments for sale in the center of the Asian side of Istanbul.
The project area is the point of contact between the European and Anatolian sides.
All of what you need of service facilities and health and educational centers are around you.…
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features security, a green area, a restaurant and a cafe.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Central heating
Kitchen appliances
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is …
A new mix-use life concept raises next to Istanbul Finance Center in "REAL" Ataşehir now with governmental guarantee!!!
Now, Istanbul International Finance Center is builded by Turkish Government as mega project in Atasehir. There will host 100.000 people from Turkish Central Bank & all…
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room.
Completion - October, 202…
?The project is located in the Maltepe district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul, which is one of the modern urban areas that stand out with its modern towers and unique urban coordination.
?In addition to green spaces, family sessions and full services: swimming pool - gym - steam room
…
The modern residence offers a wide range of apartments: flats with 1-3 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located directly in front of Palladium shopping mall, 350 meters from Atasehir metro station, and close to the popular place…
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball fi…
The residence features a parking, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a gazebo and artificial pools, a green area, a sports ground and a walking path.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property i…