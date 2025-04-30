  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir

New buildings for sale in Atasehir

apartments
10
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 125–220 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Height: BLOCK A 22 FLOOR BLOCK B 32 Flat Types: 2+1- 3+1 – 4+1 Landscape: Islands, Sea, City, Forest, Çamlıca Project Specifications: • Decorative Pools • Walking Areas • Rest and Observation B…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$570,717
The residence features swimming pools, walking areas and lounge areas, around-the-clock security system, a garage, a park. Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 450 meters Bus stop - 100 meters E-80 highway - 8 minutes D-100 highway - 2 minutes Kadikoy…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$345,077
Why this property؟ Suitable for those looking for apartments for sale in the center of the Asian side of Istanbul. The project area is the point of contact between the European and Anatolian sides. All of what you need of service facilities and health and educational centers are around you.…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$509,747
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features security, a green area, a restaurant and a cafe. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Kitchen appliances Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$533,941
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 49
A new mix-use life concept raises next to Istanbul Finance Center in "REAL" Ataşehir now with governmental guarantee!!! Now, Istanbul International Finance Center is builded by Turkish Government as mega project in Atasehir. There will host  100.000  people from Turkish Central Bank & all…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$955,705
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room. Completion - October, 202…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern Consept Residance,Maltepe
Residential complex Modern Consept Residance,Maltepe
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$283,000
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 34
Area 51–61 m²
2 real estate objects 2
?The project is located in the Maltepe district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul, which is one of the modern urban areas that stand out with its modern towers and unique urban coordination. ?In addition to green spaces, family sessions and full services: swimming pool - gym - steam room …
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$482,760
The modern residence offers a wide range of apartments: flats with 1-3 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly in front of Palladium shopping mall, 350 meters from Atasehir metro station, and close to the popular place…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$636,950
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball fi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$396,602
The residence features a parking, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a gazebo and artificial pools, a green area, a sports ground and a walking path. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go