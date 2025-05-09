  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Zeytinburnu
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$299,000
14
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26119
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1270
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Exclusive from our company!
For sale: two-bedroom (2+1) apartment with an area of ​​92.5 m2 and three-bedroom (3+1) apartment with an area of ​​142 m2.

The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, near the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and medical institutions.

Nearby is the Buyukyalya complex with a large number of shops, cafes and restaurants.

The project occupies a total area of ​​4,000 m2 and consists of one 13-story building with a modern design, including 73 residential apartments with sea and city views.

Inside the apartments: smart home system, air conditioning and water filtration systems, household appliances (oven, dishwasher, stove and hood).

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Lobby
Fitness center
Turkish bath and sauna
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey

