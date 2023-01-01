New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer apartments with parking spaces, balconies and terraces.
The residence features a,large green area, a parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds.
Completion - December, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is surrounded by the forest and located near an access to the highway, 4 minutes walk from a public transport stop and a metro station, 15 minutes drive from the airport, 20 minutes away from Maslak and Levent, 5 minutes from a golf club.