  2. Turkey
  3. Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,20M
About the complex

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue area, a sauna.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Electric water heater
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 33 km
  • 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 2.3 km
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 4.1 km
Ueskuedar, Turkey

