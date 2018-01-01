  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,29M
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque.

The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with premium comfort.

Types of apartments are standard units and duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms. The apartments have terraces or French balconies.

The project is constructed by an experienced developer with more than 65 years experience and a number of international awards.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a cafe, places for sunbathing and a landscaped private park with ponds, paths, terraces and waterfalls. In the center of the park there is a three-hundred-year-old Calabrian pine, a local landmark.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In Uskudar, ancient palaces, fountains and squares have been preserved. High-rise and dense buildings are forbidden in this area. Uskudar is a favorite neighborhood of local wealthy families.

  • The promenade of the Bosphorus with cafes, restaurants, piers and a park is 2 km long.
  • The first Bosphorus bridge is 5km.
  • Bus stop is 50 m.
  • Metro station is 3.7 km.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Exodus Green Hill Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€165,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€845,393
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,46M
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€142,000
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€39,000
You are viewing
Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,58M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a cafe. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the Bosphorus and highways.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Caglarca, Turkey
from
€369,400
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating PVC windows SIEMENS/FRANKE/BOSCH kitchen appliances (built-in oven, extractor hood) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya, near beaches, the city center, shopping malls. Beach - 1.7 km International school - 500 meters Shopping mall - 500 meters Hospital - 100 meters Old town - 11 km Airport - 25 km Kemer - 30 km Water park - 6 km
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€710,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is: art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people 24-hour security with video surveillance concierge services large parking lot play area for children spa area with an indoor pool, sauna and gym The outdoor recreation area offers outdoor cafes, an open-air cinema, restaurants. The complex was built according to the most modern standards and seismic resistance technologies. Facilities and equipment in the house Each apartment has a small balcony and ceilings up to 4 m high. Penthouses have huge terraces and ceiling heights up to 8m. Multi-offices are fully equipped and include a bathroom and kitchenette, and some even have a bed. The smart home system controls lighting, cooling/heating, window shading, alarms. Advantages The property meets the conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The project overlooking the Bosphorus is located in the center of Maslak business district. Nearby are offices of large companies, three universities, many schools of various levels. Next to the towers is a six-story shopping center and a restaurant-museum of Turkish food. Bus stop - 200 m Metro stations - 550 and 700 m Istanbul Stock Exchange - 2.5 km Sisli - 10 minutes by car Besiktas - 10 minutes by car Sultanahmet area - 25 minutes by car New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes by car
Realting.com
Go