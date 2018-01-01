Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque.

The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with premium comfort.

Types of apartments are standard units and duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms. The apartments have terraces or French balconies.

The project is constructed by an experienced developer with more than 65 years experience and a number of international awards.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a cafe, places for sunbathing and a landscaped private park with ponds, paths, terraces and waterfalls. In the center of the park there is a three-hundred-year-old Calabrian pine, a local landmark.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In Uskudar, ancient palaces, fountains and squares have been preserved. High-rise and dense buildings are forbidden in this area. Uskudar is a favorite neighborhood of local wealthy families.