Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.

Our project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul Uskudar - Acibadem, which is one of the busiest and most popular areas of Istanbul.

Our project offers easy access to public transportation, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues with apartments at very competitive prices. It is located in the heart of Istanbul, providing a calm and cozy atmosphere.

The project has a total area of ​​12.850 m2, the complex consists of two 10-storey blocks, the project presents apartments from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, the area of ​​​​the apartments from 48 m2 to 340 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials and will include modern appliances and partial furniture.

Completion date: 2nd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Gym

Indoor swimming pool

Children's area

Conference room

BBQ area

24/7 security

Great location:

Metro 2 min

Metrobus 2 min

Akasya Shopping Mall 10 min

Emaar Shopping Mall 5 min

Bagdat Caddesi/Kadikoy area 10 min

15 Temmuz Koprusu Bridge 10 min

Taksim Square 20 min

Eurasia Tunnel 10 min

Camlica Tower 10 min

