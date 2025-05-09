  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.

Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.

Uskudar, Turkey
from
$359,000
ID: 26186
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1179
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

Our project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul Uskudar - Acibadem, which is one of the busiest and most popular areas of Istanbul.

Our project offers easy access to public transportation, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues with apartments at very competitive prices. It is located in the heart of Istanbul, providing a calm and cozy atmosphere.

The project has a total area of ​​12.850 m2, the complex consists of two 10-storey blocks, the project presents apartments from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, the area of ​​​​the apartments from 48 m2 to 340 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials and will include modern appliances and partial furniture.

Completion date: 2nd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Gym
Indoor swimming pool
Children's area
Conference room
BBQ area
24/7 security

Great location:

Metro 2 min
Metrobus 2 min
Akasya Shopping Mall 10 min
Emaar Shopping Mall 5 min
Bagdat Caddesi/Kadikoy area 10 min
15 Temmuz Koprusu Bridge 10 min
Taksim Square 20 min
Eurasia Tunnel 10 min
Camlica Tower 10 min

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey

