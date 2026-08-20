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New buildings for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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Apartment building Feza Park
Apartment building Feza Park
Apartment building Feza Park
Apartment building Feza Park
Apartment building Feza Park
Show all Apartment building Feza Park
Apartment building Feza Park
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Feza Park is located in Başakşehir, spanning an area of 10,507 sqm. The project comprises 4 blocks, each with 4 stories, offering luxurious apartments in 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, and 6+2 villa styles, totaling 55 residential units. With a delivery date set for April 1, 2025, the project is ideal for f…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Tane Koru
Apartment building Tane Koru
Apartment building Tane Koru
Apartment building Tane Koru
Apartment building Tane Koru
Show all Apartment building Tane Koru
Apartment building Tane Koru
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Tane Koru is a modern residential project in Kayaşehir, Başakşehir on Istanbul’s European side, offering low-rise living, vast green areas, and smart home systems in a fast-growing district. Tane Koru combines family-oriented design, wellness facilities, and strong transport access, deliv…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Nevbahar Suites in Başakşehir – Boutique Living in a Growing District Nevbahar Suites is a boutique residential development located in the rapidly developing district of Başakşehir on the European side of Istanbul. Designed with a focus on comfort, privacy, and modern living, the project …
Agency
Binaa Investment
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Sai Kayaşehir
Apartment building Sai Kayaşehir
Apartment building Sai Kayaşehir
Apartment building Sai Kayaşehir
Apartment building Sai Kayaşehir
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Apartment building Sai Kayaşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Sai Kayaşehir is a contemporary residential project in Başakşehir, Istanbul, offering modern apartments near metro access, green zones, and key urban facilities. Sai Kayaşehir blends stylish architecture with family-friendly amenities, featuring spacious units, smart systems, and strong i…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Apartment building Garden Istanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Garden Istanbul Project is located on Istanbul’s European side, covering 120,000 m² with 11 buildings, 796 residences, and 29 shops. It blends modern living with rich history and culture. Bahçelievler Project preserves a 555-year-old fountain and 600-year-old trees, offering residents mod…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$172 242
Why this property؟ There is a diversity of apartment spaces and divisions, making it a proper choice for all families. The apartments are characterized by low prices, within a high-end project, surrounded by green spaces on all sides. Enjoy the peace and relaxation at your apartment. The co…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Tane Olimpiyat
Apartment building Tane Olimpiyat
Apartment building Tane Olimpiyat
Apartment building Tane Olimpiyat
Apartment building Tane Olimpiyat
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Tane Olimpiyat is a family-focused residential project in Başakşehir featuring 130 units across three modern blocks, blending spacious apartments with landscaped green areas for comfortable urban living. Tane Olimpiyat offers 2+1 and 3+1 layouts, on-site fitness and parking, and easy acce…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Show all Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Apartment building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
The Luxera Nevbahar Life project is located in the vibrant Başakşehir area on the European side of Istanbul. It features modern architectural designs and the latest construction technologies. Spanning 17,000 m², the project comprises 7 residential buildings with 193 apartments in various …
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
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Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Liv Bahçeşehir offers a prestigious lifestyle in Istanbul’s Bahçeşehir district, blending modern design with 70% green spaces. The boutique project ensures privacy and comfort. Liv Bahçeşehir provides 75 exclusive units including spacious apartments and villas with premium finishes. Ready…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Sylvana Istanbul
Apartment building Sylvana Istanbul
Apartment building Sylvana Istanbul
Apartment building Sylvana Istanbul
Apartment building Sylvana Istanbul
Apartment building Sylvana Istanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Sylvana Istanbul is a premium villa and townhouse project in Bahçeşehir, Başakşehir, on Istanbul’s European side. Spanning 44,000 m², it features 232 elegant 4+1 villas surrounded by lush greenery. Sylvana Istanbul blends Italian-inspired horizontal design with privacy and comfort, offeri…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Mostar Concept
Apartment building Mostar Concept
Apartment building Mostar Concept
Apartment building Mostar Concept
Apartment building Mostar Concept
Apartment building Mostar Concept
Apartment building Mostar Concept
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Mostar Concept is a boutique residence in Başakşehir, built on 7,092 m² with 52 spacious 4+1 and 5+1 units, offering large kitchens and premium interiors in 3 low-rise blocks. Mostar Concept combines greenery and comfort with 5,000 m² of landscaped space, ensuring a refined lifestyle near…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
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Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir is a landmark residential project in Başakşehir, Istanbul, offering over 2,500 units across three phases. It combines modern design, green landscapes, and family-focused living. Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir provides diverse unit sizes from 1+1 to 5+1 duplexes, with im…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Ebruli Kayaşehir
Apartment building Ebruli Kayaşehir
Apartment building Ebruli Kayaşehir
Apartment building Ebruli Kayaşehir
Apartment building Ebruli Kayaşehir
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Apartment building Ebruli Kayaşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Ebruli Kayaşehir is a modern residential project in Başakşehir, Istanbul, offering a family-oriented lifestyle with green spaces, social areas, and a peaceful urban environment. Ebruli Kayaşehir combines elegant, functional apartments with proximity to transport, schools, hospitals, and t…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Metro24 Başakşehir
Apartment building Metro24 Başakşehir
Apartment building Metro24 Başakşehir
Apartment building Metro24 Başakşehir
Apartment building Metro24 Başakşehir
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Apartment building Metro24 Başakşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
The Metro24 Başakşehir project is located in the vibrant Başakşehir district of European Istanbul, offering a unique residential and investment experience. The project stands out for its ideal location, providing easy access to various transportation options and surrounding services. W…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$366 838
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, basketball and tennis courts, a Turkish bath, walking and bike paths, an outdoor cinema, green areas, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes Shopping mall …
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Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Show all Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$296 000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
The project is located in a privileged location in the center of Başakşehir district, among lush green valleys and picturesque gardens.   The project, which has a unique modern design inspired by the lotus flower that adds a beautiful meaning to life with its panoramic glass facades ov…
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Yusuf Ali
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$805 819
We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces. Features indoor swimming pool Turkish bath and sauna gym activity room outdoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds Location and nearby infrastructure Prestige MALL – 4 minutes Mall of İstanbul – 15 minutes College - 5 minutes Schools - 7 minut…
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Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$270 000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 21
The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2… The project includes 15 blocks, 2482 residences and 17 commercial areas. Each block has two different housing types: functional 2+1 and comfortable 3+1.
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Yusuf Ali
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$571 037
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cafe, shops and restaurants, conference rooms, a kids' play room and a playground, security, hotel services. Completion - June, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro stati…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$642 925
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
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Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$124 355
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, saunas and Turkish baths, a gym, a cafe. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Built-in kitchens Mini fridge High ceilings Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the airport, a…
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Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Show all Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$496 000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Проект расположен в районе Башакшехир, на площади 48 000 м2, представляет собой современный жилой комплекс, состоящий из 232 вилл комбинированного типа. Продается таунхаус 4+1 площадью 179 м2. На первом этаже - кухня-гостиная с выходом на открытую террасу и во двор. На втором этаже - …
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Smart Home
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$272 586
Project infrastructure: Indoor swimming pool Gym Turkish bath Sauna Indoor walking paths Children’s playgrounds Closed and open parking lots 24-hour security Completion - September, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house High-quality finishes 3-meter-high ceilings 3 electrical appli…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$512 963
The residence features around-the-clock security, green areas with walking paths, kids' playgrounds, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym, sports grounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 2 minutes away from a hospital, near metro l…
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Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$817 757
The building consists of a hotel (from 1 to 12 floors) and apartments (from 13 to 25 floors). The residence features a restaurant, a cafe, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center, around-the-clock concierge service, a parking, dry cleaner's, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a shopping mall, a…
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Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$201 569
The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction. The residence features: gym spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sa…
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Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$221 396
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, walking and bike paths, a sauna, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, cafes and restaurants, a landscaped territory. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$258 102
Everyone's dreams are different. There are those who dream big and those who are happy with little dreams. Consisting of a total of 178 flats, Residence Inn by Deluxia opens the doors of a happy life for people of all ages with flat options ranging from 35 m2 to 171 m2 and varying from 1+0 t…
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Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$441 708
The project surrounded by natural landscaping is a modern and eco-friendly living space design consisting of 177 townhouses. All homes offer stylish interiors, elegant landscaping and a personal piece of nature. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to accommodate their residents with spac…
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Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Show all Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$200 000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 Commercial Units Brand Housing Project Cash and Installment Payment Options Project Area: 24,000 m² 60% Green Area Balcony in All Flats Closed Kitchen and American Kitchen Bedrooms with Master B…
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Yusuf Ali
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Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Show all Villa Project in İstanbul
Villa Project in İstanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$810 000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, 6+1 Range of Villa Sizes: 214 m2 to 300 m2 Range of Garden Areas: 63 m2 to 509 m2 Special natural stone exterior cladding 2 parking area for each villa 2500 m2 indoor social facility…
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Yusuf Ali
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$225 729
The prestigious residential project offers an array of exquisite apartments and villas designed to perfection. Immerse yourself in spacious living spaces flooded with natural light, boasting contemporary aesthetics and high-quality finishes. Each home is a sanctuary of comfort and functional…
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Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$268 606
A mixed project with residential and commercial areas on a 68.200 m2 land area with a 54.402 m2 landscape area. The project, which has a large green area, aims to bring the community environment and neighborhood relations. The project includes many functions as well as social areas that resi…
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Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$336 166
The residence features a landscaped green area and lounge areas, shops and a security system, a garage, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a fitness center. Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the…
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Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$444 569
The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, pla…
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Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Show all Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex consists of 7 independent villas. Four-storey villa with eight bedrooms (8 + 1), an area of ​​436 m2, with a private pool and underground parking. All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level ma…
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Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Show all Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$242 192
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
The biggest compound in the new urbaization area of Istanbul that easy access to Istanbul Airport, mega governmental hospitals, city parks and other governmental falicities.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$346 347
The residence features a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a spa area and a sauna, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a fitness center, security, video surveillance, a basketball court. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
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Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Show all Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$708 988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A countryside villa project in Bahcesehir Area which has really good future value. Easy access to shopping malls, lakeside, Istanbul Airport, industrial zones, new Istanbul Canal and other developing areas.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
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Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$818 378
The villas with areas from 235 m2 to 327 m2 feature terraces, parking spaces, gardens. In the territory you'll find around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a sauna, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym. Completion - December, 01, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home"…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$641 173
We offer spacious apartments with large balconies. The residence features kids' playgrounds, green areas, a fitness room, walking a jogging paths, a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 3 km City center - 20 km Shopping mall - 500 meters Metro station - 800 meters Uni…
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Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Show all Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$180 667
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$412 858
The project features: landscaped green areas outdoor sports areas gym spa center sauna and atem bath indoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds private parking spaces Completion - December, 30 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 3 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 3 km Met…
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Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$660 572
A gated community of fully finished 4 bedroom townhouses in the heart of Istanbul. The beauty of nature, modern lifestyle and Italian architecture all meet in one place. Public green open spaces and close proximity to Bahçeşehir Lake and Şamlar Forest, the largest one in Turkey. Features of…
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Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$512 963
The residence features security, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a hospital, 5 minutes away from a metro station and 25 minutes from the airport
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