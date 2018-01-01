  1. Realting.com
  3. Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools.

The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center and a pilates studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area of the Asian part of Istanbul, close to a metro station.

