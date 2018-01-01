Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €155,433

65–115 m² 2

Real estate in Turkey at an attractive price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Residential complex « Liberty Deluxe » – is one of the most luxurious residential complexes in Mahmutlar. It covers an area of 4600 m ², includes one 12-story building, it has 107 apartments. INFRASTRUCT: - a picturesque landscape; - adult and children's pool; - a barbecue area for several families with all amenities; - children's playground; - table tennis; - multichort for playing volleyball, basketball and tennis; - a special path for hiking and running; - covered parking; - security 24/7 and round-the-clock video surveillance; Inside the complex: - reception; - a restaurant; - heated indoor winter pool; - sauna; - steam room; - Turkish hammam; - a jacuzzi; - children's playroom with floor heating; - billiard room; - fitness center. LOCATION: The complex has a wonderful location! Despite the activity of the Mahmutlar region, the complex stands a little isolated, occupying a cozy and quiet place among the mountains and beautiful nature. And thanks to the location on the hill, breathtaking views of the sea, mountains and all of Alanya open from the complex! To your own beach - 1500 m ( organized transfer ), 16 km to the center of Alanya, 30 km to the nearest airport in Gazipasha, 130 km to Antalya Airport. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you!