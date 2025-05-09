Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Mahmutlar located away from traffic and city stress. Euro Residence XVI is a 15-minute drive from the Mahmutlar district to the center of Alanya and 1 km from the central bazaar of Mahmutlar and just 700 meters from the sea. Euro Residence XVI apartment is a 12-storey residence consisting of…
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
-It is located in a quiet and pleasant area where you can take beautiful walks. This chic apartment offers high standards of living, affordable prices, and comfort Why we love this property- Flanked by the green Mediterranean garden - It- Just 5 minutes walk from the beach and restaurants - …