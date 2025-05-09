  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$416,313
18/05/2025
$416,313
17/05/2025
$414,778
16/05/2025
$415,055
14/05/2025
$418,395
13/05/2025
$413,934
11/05/2025
$413,042
10/05/2025
$414,421
09/05/2025
$411,055
08/05/2025
$409,559
07/05/2025
$410,976
14/04/2025
$409,131
13/04/2025
$409,372
12/04/2025
$410,896
11/04/2025
$420,184
10/04/2025
$421,897
09/04/2025
$424,014
08/04/2025
$423,751
06/04/2025
$424,002
05/04/2025
$420,139
04/04/2025
$425,751
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22340
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2396935
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The project features:

  • landscaped green areas
  • outdoor sports areas
  • gym
  • spa center
  • sauna and atem bath
  • indoor swimming pool
  • kids' playgrounds
  • private parking spaces

Completion - December, 30 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 40 km
  • Shopping mall - 3 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • University - 2 km
  • Hospital - 4 km
  • Airport - 20 km
  • TEM highway - 1 km

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$156,764
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$699,000
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 50 meters from the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$191,124
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$73,903
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$125,395
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$416,313
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$138,805
Mahmutlar located away from traffic and city stress. Euro Residence XVI is a 15-minute drive from the Mahmutlar district to the center of Alanya and 1 km from the central bazaar of Mahmutlar and just 700 meters from the sea. Euro Residence XVI apartment is a 12-storey residence consisting of…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$76,877
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$139,873
-It is located in a quiet and pleasant area where you can take beautiful walks. This chic apartment offers high standards of living, affordable prices, and comfort Why we love this property- Flanked by the green Mediterranean garden - It- Just 5 minutes walk from the beach and restaurants - …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications