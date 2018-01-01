  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€731,448
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.

The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces.

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge)
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 9 minutes
  • Railway station - 15 minutes walk
  • University - 450 meters
  • Hospital - 200 meters
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alanya's Diamond in Oba - Basic Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€119,500
Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€49,000
Residential quarter Modern luxury homes in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€283,023
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,000
You are viewing
New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€731,448
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Verhney Obe - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Verhney Obe - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 101 to 217 m2. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex FENIX CENTER
Residential complex FENIX CENTER
Antalya, Turkey
from
€276,416
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! FENIX CENTER - a new brand in Antalya, has panoramic views of the magnificent blue bays of the Mediterranean Sea in the splendor of the Bay Mountains. In the Phoenix Center with the participation of world-famous chefs there will be a special restaurant of Mediterranean and Aegean cuisine. The hotel’s luxury concept will also bring a new dimension to the understanding of tourism, and the presence of world-famous brands, for the first time in Turkey, will lead to the emergence of the Fashion Mall industry in Antalya. The project « Phoenix Center » has 200 apartments and has apartments of various types. There are 17 types of apartments with many different options and alternatives. This is a center that meets many needs, with its commercial area of 35,000 m2, gourmet areas, shops and entertainment venues, covered parking with an area of 15,000 m2. Infrastructure: - Alarm; - The system of the smart home; - Satellite TV; - Sauna; - Fitness center; - Children's playroom; - SPA center; - Elevator; - Covered parking; - The guard; - Swimming pool. The complex is located: - Close to the beach; - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to the city center; - Close to school. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,47M
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region. Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine.  Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo.  The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul.  The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses. Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA
Realting.com
Go