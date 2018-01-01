New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Antalya, Turkey

from €276,416

Completion date: 2023

FENIX CENTER - a new brand in Antalya, has panoramic views of the magnificent blue bays of the Mediterranean Sea in the splendor of the Bay Mountains. In the Phoenix Centre with the participation of world-famous chefs there will be a special restaurant of Mediterranean and Aegean cuisine. The hotel's luxury concept will also bring a new dimension to the understanding of tourism, and the presence of world-famous brands, for the first time in Turkey, will lead to the emergence of the Fashion Mall industry in Antalya. The project « Phoenix Center » has 200 apartments and has apartments of various types. There are 17 types of apartments with many different options and alternatives. This is a center that meets many needs, with its commercial area of 35,000 m2, gourmet areas, shops and entertainment venues, covered parking with an area of 15,000 m2. Infrastructure: - Alarm; - The system of the smart home; - Satellite TV; - Sauna; - Fitness center; - Children's playroom; - SPA center; - Elevator; - Covered parking; - The guard; - Swimming pool. The complex is located: - Close to the beach; - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to the city center; - Close to school.