Apartment in a new building NCP-124 TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’s

About the Project:

TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’s most central and popular districts. Designed to meet the needs of today’s urban families, the project features 38 spacious units with high ceilings, large balconies, and premium finishes. Combining modern architecture with functionality, TessaMent is ideal for families, professionals, and investors looking for quality living in the capital.

Key Points:

Prime location in central Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

Spacious interiors with modern kitchens, large balconies, and high ceilings

Children’s playground, social areas, and green landscaping

Built with quality materials and smart layouts for modern living

Available Apartment Types:

Apartments at TessaMent are built to deliver both comfort and efficiency, with quality finishes and well-optimized layouts.

2+1 Apartments

2+1 Penthouse

3+1 Apartments

Location Highlights:

TessaMent is perfectly placed for city living with easy access to all essential services.

In central Nicosia, close to schools, supermarkets, and hospitals

Easy access to transportation routes and city infrastructure

40 minutes to Ercan International Airport

Facilities:

TessaMent offers quality amenities designed to enhance everyday living in the city.

Large private balconies and modern kitchen cabinetry

Children’s playground and landscaped green areas

Water tank, elevator, and air-conditioning infrastructure

Stylish bathrooms with glass shower cabins

Building painted with acrylic and plastic interior coatings

Covered entrance, paved walkways, and structural waterproofing



Payment Options:

A flexible payment plan is available with only 35% down payment, followed by 65% in monthly installments until handover in August 2027. This plan is ideal for buyers seeking convenience and long-term affordability.

About us:

