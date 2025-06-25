Apartment in a new building NCP-124 TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’s

About the Project:
TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’s most central and popular districts. Designed to meet the needs of today’s urban families, the project features 38 spacious units with high ceilings, large balconies, and premium finishes. Combining modern architecture with functionality, TessaMent is ideal for families, professionals, and investors looking for quality living in the capital.
Key Points:
Prime location in central Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Spacious interiors with modern kitchens, large balconies, and high ceilings
Children’s playground, social areas, and green landscaping
Built with quality materials and smart layouts for modern living
Available Apartment Types:
Apartments at TessaMent are built to deliver both comfort and efficiency, with quality finishes and well-optimized layouts.
2+1 Apartments
2+1 Penthouse
3+1 Apartments
Location Highlights:
TessaMent is perfectly placed for city living with easy access to all essential services.
In central Nicosia, close to schools, supermarkets, and hospitals
Easy access to transportation routes and city infrastructure
40 minutes to Ercan International Airport
Facilities:
TessaMent offers quality amenities designed to enhance everyday living in the city.
Large private balconies and modern kitchen cabinetry
Children’s playground and landscaped green areas
Water tank, elevator, and air-conditioning infrastructure
Stylish bathrooms with glass shower cabins
Building painted with acrylic and plastic interior coatings
Covered entrance, paved walkways, and structural waterproofing
Payment Options:
A flexible payment plan is available with only 35% down payment, followed by 65% in monthly installments until handover in August 2027. This plan is ideal for buyers seeking convenience and long-term affordability.
About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.