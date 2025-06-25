  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-124 TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia's

Apartment in a new building NCP-124 TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’s

Nicosia District, Cyprus
from
$121,477
;
8
ID: 27086
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Nicosia District

Property characteristics

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

  Security

  Parking

  Swimming pool
  Gym

About the Project:
TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’s most central and popular districts. Designed to meet the needs of today’s urban families, the project features 38 spacious units with high ceilings, large balconies, and premium finishes. Combining modern architecture with functionality, TessaMent is ideal for families, professionals, and investors looking for quality living in the capital.

 

Key Points:

  • Prime location in central Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

  • Spacious interiors with modern kitchens, large balconies, and high ceilings

  • Children’s playground, social areas, and green landscaping

  • Built with quality materials and smart layouts for modern living

 

Available Apartment Types:
Apartments at TessaMent are built to deliver both comfort and efficiency, with quality finishes and well-optimized layouts.

  • 2+1 Apartments 

  • 2+1 Penthouse 

  • 3+1 Apartments

 

Location Highlights:
TessaMent is perfectly placed for city living with easy access to all essential services.

  • In central Nicosia, close to schools, supermarkets, and hospitals

  • Easy access to transportation routes and city infrastructure

  • 40 minutes to Ercan International Airport

 

Facilities:
TessaMent offers quality amenities designed to enhance everyday living in the city.

  • Large private balconies and modern kitchen cabinetry

  • Children’s playground and landscaped green areas

  • Water tank, elevator, and air-conditioning infrastructure

  • Stylish bathrooms with glass shower cabins

  • Building painted with acrylic and plastic interior coatings

  • Covered entrance, paved walkways, and structural waterproofing
     

 

Payment Options:

A flexible payment plan is available with only 35% down payment, followed by 65% in monthly installments until handover in August 2027. This plan is ideal for buyers seeking convenience and long-term affordability.

 

About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², USD 2,025
Apartment price, USD 151,846
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², USD 1,467
Apartment price, USD 162,889

Nicosia District, Cyprus

