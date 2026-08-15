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New properties for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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Larnaca
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Demos Larnakas
9
Demos Dromolaxias Meneou
1
Demos Aradippou
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Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,13M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design in this exceptional split-level residence located within the prestigious new Larnaca Marina area. With an energy efficiency rating A, this home offers sustainable living alongside breathtaking 180° views of the marina and por…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Residential complex palma livadia
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$224,894
The year of construction 2025
Area 77–110 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Palma Livadia is a modern residential complex that combines elegant design, comfort, and well-thought-out infrastructure, located in a prestigious area. The complex is designed to meet the needs of contemporary residents, offering modern apartments, leisure amenities, and high security. C…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
77.0
149,219
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
282,244
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Show all Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$340,919
Finishing options Finished
Aphrodite House Larnaca | CyprusAphrodite House is not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life in which modernity, comfort and privacy create a unique space for those who value style, innovation and quality.The project promises to become the new jewel of Larnaca and one of t…
Agency
Smart Home
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Show all Apartment building Oak Residence
Apartment building Oak Residence
Aradippou, Cyprus
from
$164,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 80–208 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Oak Residence is an exclusive new development in one of Larnaca’s most sought-after residential areas, Aradippou, just behind Lidl and adjacent to a beautiful public garden. The project comprises 8 modern apartments: six spacious two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom apartments, designed to …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
79.7
167,727
Apartment 2 rooms
128.4 – 207.9
213,997 – 283,401
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Show all Residential complex Nirvana
Residential complex Nirvana
Kiti, Cyprus
from
$831,634
Area 1 088 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nirvana Residences is a collection of stylish, contemporary villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos, Cyprus. The project features thoughtfully designed layouts, high-quality finishes, and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Each spacious villa offers a private …
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Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Area 67–191 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penth…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.5
751,880
Apartment 2 rooms
161.2
1,50M
Apartment
190.5
2,04M
Studio apartment
67.0
601,504
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Show all Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$142,216
The year of construction 2025
Terra Life in Iskele Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025. The main advantag…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Show all Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
An impressive residential complex that will contribute to the development of Livadia Area into one of the most desired residential areas of Larnaka. It is perfectly located in a tranquil residential neighbourhood, surrounded by houses and villas and right next to a beautiful park. While A…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Show all Residential complex Helios
Residential complex Helios
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$387,861
Area 92–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Helios is a modern residential complex in the heart of Larnaca, offering 11 spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, parking, and storage rooms. Its unique location combines the tranquility of a green neighborhood with walking distance to Finikoudes Beach, shops, and rest…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
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Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Anglisides, Cyprus
from
$272,344
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 148–203 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Anglisides Gardens is a boutique collection of eight contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the serene village of Anglisides, just outside Larnaca. Designed for modern living, each villa features high-quality materials, smart layouts, generous verandas, and private plots ranging from 20…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Show all Residential complex Breeze Residence
Residential complex Breeze Residence
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$181,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 74–241 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Breeze Residence is a premium off-plan residential complex in Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus, with delivery in December 2027. Comprising two three-story blocks, it offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ranging from 96 m² to 240.5 m², priced from €180,000 to €410,000. Penthouses feature private r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
185,078
Apartment 2 rooms
109.5 – 155.0
248,699 – 329,670
Apartment 3 rooms
229.8 – 240.5
439,560 – 474,263
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BitProperty
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Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Show all Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
A spacious 3 bedroom 131 m2 apartment on the 5th floor. The project is located in the prestigious Mackenzie Mackenzie district with its famous restaurants, bars and taverns only 70m from the sea. The apartment has modern design, high quality finishing materials and convenient layout. The ent…
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BitProperty
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Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Show all Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$283,033
Area 72–101 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1…
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BitProperty
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