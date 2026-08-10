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New properties for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Show all Residential complex Eden Rock
Residential complex Eden Rock
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$1,21M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 223–255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tourist area, approximately half a kilometre from the seafront. The building reaches up to 8 storeys in height. The buildings are set around the landscaped garden, located in the center of the proje…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
223.2 – 232.0
2,66M – 2,96M
Apartment 4 rooms
255.0
2,95M
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Show all Residential complex Evergreen
Residential complex Evergreen
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$768,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 143 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌳 Evergreen 2 — Stylish apartments with panoramic views in Agios Tychonas, Limassol 1–3 bedrooms | Size: 68–130 m² | Spacious terraces | Energy class A | VRF system | Underfloor heating 🏡 Evergreen 2 is a modern development with energy-efficient architecture, located in the prestigious a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
143.0
770,947 – 1,15M
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
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Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
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Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$466,903
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cypress Grove is an exclusive residential project located in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas — Agios Tychonas. Surrounded by tranquility, the development offers a modern architectural design, a common swimming pool, and landscaped gardens. Just 2 minutes’ drive from the prestigious Fo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
313,233
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
716,622
Association
BitProperty
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