Residential complex Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
from
€360,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the mountains, parking spaces, storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Pre-installation for air conditioning Floor-to-ceiling windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, near all necessary infrastructure, 6 minutes away from beaches and 5-star hotels.
Residential complex New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Residential complex New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
from
€5,50M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villa with a panoramic view of the coast, the mountains and the sea, two swimming pools, a garage for three cars and two bikes, a spa area and a jacuzzi, a roof-top garden. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, Cyprus
from
from
€560,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments and luxury penthouses with functional layouts. The penthouses have private roof-top terraces. The residence with a panoramic view of the sea and the hills features a swimming pool. Completion - November, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring Tile floors in the bathrooms Security entrance doors High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands Aluminium windows Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most popular areas of Limassol. 5-star hotel - 2 minutes Sea - 1.6 km
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
from
€725,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with private gardens and roof-top terraces. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and green area. Highway - 2 minutes Beach - 3 minutes Hotels - 3 minutes
Residential complex Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
from
from
€1,60M
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex consists of 12 villas of various types with 2-5 bedrooms, each with a garden and parking. The three houses include a private swimming pool, basement and rooftop solarium. Villa owners can enjoy sea and mountain views. Facilities and equipment in the house High-end finishes throughout Gated secured entrance VRV centralized air-conditioning High ceilings with LED spotlights Smart home system Advantages On this stage of constructions you can choose the finishing materials. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in Agios Tychonas, with beautiful sea and city view, surrounded with green areas. Less than 3 minutes away from the beach & amenities.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a spacious luxury apartment with a panoramic sea view. The residence features a swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for underfloor heating Parquet in the living room and bedrooms Tile flooring in the bathrooms Security door Pre-installation for air conditioning Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area of Limassol, close to the city center and all necessary infrastructure.
Residential complex Prestigious apartments in a new residential complex near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Prestigious apartments in a new residential complex near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
from
from
€815,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex features: private underground parking, gated secured entrance, communal swimming pool, gym area, children’s playground, store rooms. On your choice there are 2 & 3-bedrooms business class luxury spacious apartments, some of them with 2 levels. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Electric shutters in bedrooms Modern lighting system Location and nearby infrastructure Complex located in Agios Tychonas, 150 meters from the sea, near Poseidonia Hotel tourist area of Limassol.
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus
from
from
€977,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, landscaped gardens, an underground parking. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Floor-to-ceiling windows Double glazing Fitted kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, near restaurants and the coast, a few minutes drive from schools and two airports.
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
from
€1,31M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas and townhouses. The villas have private swimming pools. The residence features a communal swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Bakery - 2.4 km Supermarket - 2 km Sports center - 450 meters Sandy beaches - 1.5 km Cafes and bars - 1.5 km Marina - 3.7 km Paphos Airport - 65 km Larnaca Airport - 62 km
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
from
from
€675,000
Area 72–108 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Dream tower The Dream Tower Residences, ideally located just steps from the beautiful azure coastline of Limassol, take island-living to a whole new level. Surrounded by five-star luxury hotels, designer boutiques, first-rate restaurants and cafés, residents can take advantage of all that Limassol has to offer. From the sandy, Blue Flag beaches to the bustling city life for which Limassol is famous, there is no better place to truly realize your Mediterranean dream. Key facts 27 FLOORS 91 APARTMENTS 57-271 M2 INTERNAL AREA 8-120 M2 VERANDAS 5 SHARED SKY-GARDENS 1 OBSERVATION TERRACE 50M TO THE SEA SITUATED IN AG. TYCHONAS 60KM TO LARNACA AIRPORT 70KM TO PAPHOS AIRPORT 14K M2 PLOT Why Dream Tower AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE WITH CRYPTO* ATTRACTIVE RETURN ON INVESTMENT ARCHITECTURAL FLEXIBILITY RENTAL & BANK GUARANTEES NO NEAR-BY DEVELOPMENTS GUARANTEED COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT ECO HEATING AND COOLING SYSTEMS EXCELLENT LOCATION IN LIMASSOL EASY ACCESS TO THE HIGHWAY STRATEGIC POSITIONING OF THE BUILDING ASTONISHING SEA-VIEWS UNIQUE SHARED SKY-GARDENS HIGH-SPECIFICATION INTERIORS WORLD – CLASS AMENITIES The neighbourhood The location of Dream Tower Residences puts you right in the middle of one of Limassol's most elite neighbourhoods, with the best of the city - and the rest of the island - within easy reach. Surrounded by a vast selection of prime venues, including five-star hotels, high-end dining establishments, golden beaches, fascinating historical sites and excellent international private schools, residents are truly spoilt for choice. The island's two international airports, in Paphos and Larnaca, are just a short drive away. The building Bold, iconic and luxurious, the Dream Tower has raised the bar and set new standards in urban architecture in Cyprus. This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offers a platinum level of island living to discerning residents seeking quality, beauty, and exclusivity. A proudly modern building that rises high into the clouds, and is adorned with the lush, tropical greenery of its soaring Sky Gardens, Dream Tower epitomises the true meaning of living the Mediterranean dream, complete with sweeping views of the coastline and beyond. The amenities The warmth of home and the comforts of a world-class hotel are what make your Dream Tower Residence a dream come true. Residents have access to hotel-grade facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, open-air hot tub and children's pool with a deck area and gazebo lounges, an open-air terrace, and an outdoor lounge. Fitness enthusiasts can make use of the fitness centre and tennis court, as well as the sauna, steam room and massage room. Exclusive, residents-only areas include a residents' lounge, co-working area and private event areas. Indoor amenities HEATED INDOOR POOL JACUZZI AREA SAUNA STEAM ROOM MASSAGE ROOM FITNESS CENTRE RESIDENTS LOUNGE CO-WORKING AREA PRIVATE EVENT AREA Outdoor amenities SWIMMING POOL CHILDREN’S POOL SUNDECK WITH GAZEBO LOUNGES OPEN-AIR YOGA TERRACE TENNIS COURT OUTDOOR LOUNGE AREA CHILDREN’S PLAYGROUND SHARED SKY-GARDENS OBSERVATION TERRACE The services Residents of Dream Tower have access to a team of highly skilled professionals who will cater to their every request. 24/7 front desk and security personnel are on hand to manage your day-to-day needs, and residents also have access to storage rooms and e-car charging stations. A range of additional services are available upon request, whether you need travel itineraries planned out or restaurant reservations made, housekeeping and maintenance for your home, car washing or pet walking. Health and wellness services, including personal training and massage treatments, can also be arranged. The residences Each exquisitely designed Dream Tower residence is perfectly positioned to allow uninterrupted sea or mountain views. Featuring one, two, three-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom duplexes, Dream Tower residences combine premium aesthetics with elevated comfort and high functionality. Large, floor to ceiling windows allow an abundance of natural light to stream in, with the sapphire blue waters acting as a picture-perfect backdrop against the warm elements of the interiors. Residences are constructed with generous proportions, using top quality building materials, and finished to the highest of standards, boasting top-of-the-line appliances and technologies. They feature comfortable, open plan living areas that extend onto large, ample balconies with glass railings that serve up beautiful views. Stylish bedrooms provide a tranquil haven, thoughtfully decorated with a warm, cosy approach. Kitchens are bright and spacious, offering a well-equipped workspace.
Residential complex Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of Agios Tychon, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of Agios Tychon, Limassol, Cyprus
from
from
€5,60M
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 7 luxury villas surrounded by extensive landscaped gardens and spectacular infinity pools, the edge of which merges with the horizon. The mansions are situated on a hill with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. The exterior architectural elements consist of balconies and complex volumes that defy gravity, transforming the play of light and shadow into a well-organised landscaped space. The main entrance to the villa is located on the north side, with the garden, terrace, lawn and pool facing the sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Agios Tychon is a picturesque town in the suburbs of Limassol, located above the Limassol-Nikosia motorway. This populated area gives its residents enchanting panoramic sea views and easy access to the city centre. Agios Tychon is an ideal location for such luxurious property, which continues to attract wealthy people who are happy to build their villas and mansions here. Nearby: Athlesis Sporting Center: 2.4 km Baguette Corner: 2.7 km Ayios Tychonas Supermarket: 1.4 km Ta Tria Alonia Tavern: 1.5 km Taverna Agios Epiktitos: 2.2 km
