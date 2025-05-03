Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry
The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2
Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2
Uncovered verandas – 6m2
Plot - 420m2 (Each House)
The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence
Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
2
2
2
Developer
Livein Properties
Livein Makedonias – A new standard in corporate excellence
Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most prominent business districts, Livein Makedonias is a state-of-the-art office building designed for forward-thinking companies and visionary investors. Strategically located on a major through-…
1
Developer
Livein Properties
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos
Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
1
Developer
Livein Properties
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2
Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2
Plot - 750m2
The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor.
This is a list of wh…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
Ground floor - 125m2 - Upper floor – 74m2
Covered veranda – 25m2 - Total – 224m2
Plot - 663m2
This is a list of what Is included in the price
Solar and electric water heating system.
Swimming pool 4m x 8m.
1m paving aro…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol
Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thr…
2
Developer
Livein Properties
Covered size sq. m: 420m2 main house plus 80m2 covered verandas plus 40m2 guesthouse plus 20m2 maids house.
Plot size sq. m: 4286m2
Property Type and Location/City: "Sterling Carob”, Located in Souni, Limassol, Cyprus.
Status: Ready for immediate delivery.
Sterling Project descri…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
