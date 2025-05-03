  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District

New buildings for sale in Limassol District

East Limassol Municiplaity
3
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
1
Limassol Municipality
1
Germasogeia
1
Premium Premium
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2 Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2 Uncovered verandas – 6m2 Plot  - 420m2 (Each House) The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Show contacts
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Languages
English
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
12 real estate objects 12
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Developer
Livein Properties
Show contacts
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Business center Makedonias Offices
Business center Makedonias Offices
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$14,96M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Livein Makedonias – A new standard in corporate excellence Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most prominent business districts, Livein Makedonias is a state-of-the-art office building designed for forward-thinking companies and visionary investors. Strategically located on a major through-…
Developer
Livein Properties
Show contacts
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Show contacts
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.   Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2 Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2 Plot  - 750m2 The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor. This is a list of wh…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Show contacts
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Languages
English
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$671,234
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Ground floor - 125m2 - Upper floor – 74m2 Covered veranda – 25m2 - Total – 224m2 Plot  - 663m2 This is a list of what Is included in the price Solar and electric water heating system. Swimming pool 4m x 8m. 1m paving aro…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Show contacts
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Languages
English
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$11,30M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thr…
Developer
Livein Properties
Show contacts
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Covered size sq. m: 420m2 main house plus 80m2 covered verandas plus 40m2 guesthouse plus 20m2 maids house. Plot size sq. m: 4286m2 Property Type and Location/City: "Sterling Carob”, Located in Souni, Limassol, Cyprus. Status: Ready for immediate delivery. Sterling Project descri…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Show contacts
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Languages
English
