Residential complex Eden Rock

Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tourist area, approximately half a kilometre from the seafront. The building reaches up to 8 storeys in height. The buildings are set around the landscaped garden, located in the center of the project. The design is influenced by elements from both the natural and man-made world. Reminiscent of a superyacht, the superstructure of each block gently terraces down from its highest point with balconies on all sides. Wide horizontal bands form continuous balustrades that wrap around the blocks at each level, emphasizing the horizontal nature of the development, which stretches to over 300 linear metres in length. The residents will enjoy the privacy of the gated compound with extended hotel-type facilities including concierge, SPA, outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, gym, landscaped gardens, playground for kids clubhouse with a playroom.