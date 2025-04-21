  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Eden Rock

Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
$1,21M
$7,291/m²
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26248
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Limassol District
  City
    Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  Village
    Agios Tychonas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Finished
    8

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Repair features:

  Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  House leased
  Online tour
  Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quiet neighborhood of the tourist area, approximately half a kilometre from the seafront. The building reaches up to 8 storeys in height. The buildings are set around the landscaped garden, located in the center of the project. The design is influenced by elements from both the natural and man-made world. Reminiscent of a superyacht, the superstructure of each block gently terraces down from its highest point with balconies on all sides. Wide horizontal bands form continuous balustrades that wrap around the blocks at each level, emphasizing the horizontal nature of the development, which stretches to over 300 linear metres in length. The residents will enjoy the privacy of the gated compound with extended hotel-type facilities including concierge, SPA, outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, gym, landscaped gardens, playground for kids clubhouse with a playroom.

Location on the map

Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

