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New properties for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Show all Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$340,919
Finishing options Finished
Aphrodite House Larnaca | CyprusAphrodite House is not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life in which modernity, comfort and privacy create a unique space for those who value style, innovation and quality.The project promises to become the new jewel of Larnaca and one of t…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Show all Residential complex EOS
Residential complex EOS
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$283,033
Area 72–101 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eos is a new residential project by Adwan Real Estate, ideally located in the heart of Larnaca on a quiet street directly opposite the Helios complex. It offers the perfect balance between vibrant city life and a peaceful retreat. The development consists of just 8 spacious apartments with 1…
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Residential complex Marina-View Residence in Larnaca
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,13M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern design in this exceptional split-level residence located within the prestigious new Larnaca Marina area. With an energy efficiency rating A, this home offers sustainable living alongside breathtaking 180° views of the marina and por…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Residential complex Land Of Tomorrow
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$605,936
Area 67–191 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Welcome to a visionary coastal development redefining Larnaka’s future — a sustainable 21st-century seafront community transforming 300,000 m² of former industrial land into a vibrant lifestyle destination. The project features luxury residences from studios to 3-bedroom apartments and penth…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
89.5
751,335
Apartment 2 rooms
161.2
1,50M
Apartment
190.5
2,03M
Studio apartment
67.0
601,068
Association
BitProperty
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Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Show all Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
A spacious 3 bedroom 131 m2 apartment on the 5th floor. The project is located in the prestigious Mackenzie Mackenzie district with its famous restaurants, bars and taverns only 70m from the sea. The apartment has modern design, high quality finishing materials and convenient layout. The ent…
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Show all Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Residential complex TERRA LIFE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$142,216
The year of construction 2025
Terra Life in Iskele Tricon Development has unveiled its new project, Terra Life, in Turkey. The complex, consisting of several low-rise blocks of studios, will be located in the resort area of Iskele in Northern Cyprus. The estimated completion date is December 2025. The main advantag…
Agency
SMAK Partners
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