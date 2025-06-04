  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Demos Aradippou

Aradippou
1
Apartment building Oak Residence
Aradippou, Cyprus
from
$164,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 80–208 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Oak Residence is an exclusive new development in one of Larnaca’s most sought-after residential areas, Aradippou, just behind Lidl and adjacent to a beautiful public garden. The project comprises 8 modern apartments: six spacious two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom apartments, designed to …
