Residential complex AURALUX

AURALUX

This project is located in Yeni Boğaziçi and covers an area of 18,988.03 m² and features 100 modern units with a range of fantastic facilities.

OUR COMPANY SERVISES

We provide support to customers before and after sales process.

Property Management

Our property management service takes care of advertising, tenant selection, rent collection, and property maintenance. Maximize your investment without the hassle.

Interior Design

Our Interior Design service offers expert guidance and tailored furniture packages to aid you in crafting a splendidly functional living area that aligns with your tastes and budget.

Maintenance

Our Maintenance service ensures that resorts and projects remain in splendid condition, offering preventive maintenance, swift issue resolution, and continuous support.

Heat and Insulation

We provide the most fitting solutions for heating and insulation tasks. We'll also paint your home neatly, swiftly, and dependably at an exceedingly reasonable cost.

OUR FACILITIES

Outdoor Swimming Pool

Indoor Swimming Pool

Indoor Sports Facilities

Generator System

Sauna & Spa

Turkish Bath

Steam Room

Parking Area

Air Conditioning Infrastructure