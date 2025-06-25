Residential complex AURALUX

AURALUX
This project is located in Yeni Boğaziçi and covers an area of 18,988.03 m² and features 100 modern units with a range of fantastic facilities.
OUR COMPANY SERVISES
We provide support to customers before and after sales process.
Property Management
Our property management service takes care of advertising, tenant selection, rent collection, and property maintenance. Maximize your investment without the hassle.
Interior Design
Our Interior Design service offers expert guidance and tailored furniture packages to aid you in crafting a splendidly functional living area that aligns with your tastes and budget.
Maintenance
Our Maintenance service ensures that resorts and projects remain in splendid condition, offering preventive maintenance, swift issue resolution, and continuous support.
Heat and Insulation
We provide the most fitting solutions for heating and insulation tasks. We'll also paint your home neatly, swiftly, and dependably at an exceedingly reasonable cost.
OUR FACILITIES
Outdoor Swimming Pool
Indoor Swimming Pool
Indoor Sports Facilities
Generator System
Sauna & Spa
Turkish Bath
Steam Room
Parking Area
Air Conditioning Infrastructure