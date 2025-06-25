  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential complex NEO Residence

Residential complex NEO Residence

Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$310,319
;
35
ID: 26746
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Best for You
A Holiday-Like Life With Its Magnificent Location 25 minutes to the airport, 5 minutes to private schools, 5 minutes to Trikomo, 2 minutes to the sea and the beach, 10 minutes to Famagusta,10 minutes to the hospital, 2 minutes to the supermarket, 10 minutes to university

Step into the new era of your life and discover paradise through Neo Residence. A life that will give you the feeling of holiday pleasure awaits you in Agios Sergios, which is only 5 minutes away from the city centers. Neo Residence brings peace and comfort to your life with outdoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and private site security.

Why Neo Residence?

Right Location: We are right next to the tourism area in the middle of Famagusta and Trikomo. 360° Architectural Perspective: It was designed with a beyond comparison unique architectural perspective. Modern Design: It was built with a contemporary and aesthetic sense of design. Wide Common Areas: It has wide common areas for a spacious and comfortable life option.

Safety of structure: It has a safe and durable structure. Site Security: Ensuring your security within the site is among our priority. Special Landscaping: We are trying to beautify the environment with an excellent landscaping. Quality Workmanship: We continue to maintain our quality standards with high quality workmanship and material usage.

Its location is 2 minutes away from the cleanest beaches of the Mediterranean

We are only 2 minutes away from the cleanest beaches of the Mediterranean. You are in this area where these matchless waves that brought Aphrodite to Cyprus meet the beach. A life option where you can spend 8 months of the year with the sea awaits you with just a 2-minute walk to the without doubt cleanest beaches of Cyprus. If we are right, paradise must be just such a place.

A place where you will enjoy living and satisfy all your needs

You are in a place where you will enjoy living and moreover satisfy all your needs. In addition, it is only 2 minutes away from Famagusta and Trikomo. Besides, private school, hospital, university and supermarket are right next to you. In addition, you are in a very special area and project that you can visit including restaurants, places of entertainment, children's playgrounds, walking paths and historical sites that smell of history.

Location on the map

Famagusta District, Cyprus

Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
