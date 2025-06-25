Residential complex NEO Residence

Best for You

A Holiday-Like Life With Its Magnificent Location 25 minutes to the airport, 5 minutes to private schools, 5 minutes to Trikomo, 2 minutes to the sea and the beach, 10 minutes to Famagusta,10 minutes to the hospital, 2 minutes to the supermarket, 10 minutes to university

Step into the new era of your life and discover paradise through Neo Residence. A life that will give you the feeling of holiday pleasure awaits you in Agios Sergios, which is only 5 minutes away from the city centers. Neo Residence brings peace and comfort to your life with outdoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and private site security.

Why Neo Residence?

Right Location: We are right next to the tourism area in the middle of Famagusta and Trikomo. 360° Architectural Perspective: It was designed with a beyond comparison unique architectural perspective. Modern Design: It was built with a contemporary and aesthetic sense of design. Wide Common Areas: It has wide common areas for a spacious and comfortable life option.

Safety of structure: It has a safe and durable structure. Site Security: Ensuring your security within the site is among our priority. Special Landscaping: We are trying to beautify the environment with an excellent landscaping. Quality Workmanship: We continue to maintain our quality standards with high quality workmanship and material usage.

Its location is 2 minutes away from the cleanest beaches of the Mediterranean

We are only 2 minutes away from the cleanest beaches of the Mediterranean. You are in this area where these matchless waves that brought Aphrodite to Cyprus meet the beach. A life option where you can spend 8 months of the year with the sea awaits you with just a 2-minute walk to the without doubt cleanest beaches of Cyprus. If we are right, paradise must be just such a place.

A place where you will enjoy living and satisfy all your needs

You are in a place where you will enjoy living and moreover satisfy all your needs. In addition, it is only 2 minutes away from Famagusta and Trikomo. Besides, private school, hospital, university and supermarket are right next to you. In addition, you are in a very special area and project that you can visit including restaurants, places of entertainment, children's playgrounds, walking paths and historical sites that smell of history.