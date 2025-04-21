Cottage village Elite Residences

  1. Realting.com
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos.

Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou.
This development seamlessly combines contemporary architecture, eco-friendly technologies, and premium infrastructure to deliver unparalleled comfort and elegance.

🔑 Key Highlights:

  • Exclusive Villas: Over 20 unique layouts (Types A–H2), offering 3–5 bedrooms, spacious living areas, private pools, and terraces.

  • Villa Sizes: From 177 m² to 265 m² of living space.

  • Privacy & Security: Each villa includes its own private land plot and dedicated parking.

  • Energy Efficiency Class A: Featuring solar panels, thermal insulation, and modern climate control systems.

  • Clubhouse Amenities: Fitness center, lounge, playground, café, and community areas.

  • Prime Location:

    • 5 minutes to the beach

    • 10 minutes to downtown Paphos

    • 15 minutes to Paphos International Airport

    • Walking distance to shops, schools, and restaurants

🏡 Style & Architecture:

Each villa showcases a modern minimalist design with natural materials, panoramic windows, and open-plan living. Interiors can be customized to suit your personal taste.

📍 Ideal Location:

Elite Residences are situated in Geroskipou, one of the fastest-growing and most desirable areas in Cyprus. It offers a perfect balance of privacy and proximity to urban conveniences — ideal for permanent living, vacationing, or investment purposes.

💡 Why Choose Elite Residences:

  • Superior construction quality

  • Reputable international developer

  • Flexible payment options

  • Eligible for Cyprus Residency by Investment Program

📞 Book a virtual presentation or schedule a site tour today.
Discover premium living at Elite Residences — where style meets comfort and your future begins.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 204.6 – 281.0
Price per m², USD 4,677 – 6,097
Apartment price, USD 970,794 – 1,71M

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

