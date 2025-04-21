Cottage village Elite Residences

🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos.
Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou.
This development seamlessly combines contemporary architecture, eco-friendly technologies, and premium infrastructure to deliver unparalleled comfort and elegance.
🔑 Key Highlights:
Exclusive Villas: Over 20 unique layouts (Types A–H2), offering 3–5 bedrooms, spacious living areas, private pools, and terraces.
Villa Sizes: From 177 m² to 265 m² of living space.
Privacy & Security: Each villa includes its own private land plot and dedicated parking.
Energy Efficiency Class A: Featuring solar panels, thermal insulation, and modern climate control systems.
Clubhouse Amenities: Fitness center, lounge, playground, café, and community areas.
Prime Location:
5 minutes to the beach
10 minutes to downtown Paphos
15 minutes to Paphos International Airport
Walking distance to shops, schools, and restaurants
🏡 Style & Architecture:
Each villa showcases a modern minimalist design with natural materials, panoramic windows, and open-plan living. Interiors can be customized to suit your personal taste.
📍 Ideal Location:
Elite Residences are situated in Geroskipou, one of the fastest-growing and most desirable areas in Cyprus. It offers a perfect balance of privacy and proximity to urban conveniences — ideal for permanent living, vacationing, or investment purposes.
💡 Why Choose Elite Residences:
Superior construction quality
Reputable international developer
Flexible payment options
Eligible for Cyprus Residency by Investment Program
📞 Book a virtual presentation or schedule a site tour today.
Discover premium living at Elite Residences — where style meets comfort and your future begins.