Cottage village Elite Residences

🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos.

Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou.

This development seamlessly combines contemporary architecture, eco-friendly technologies, and premium infrastructure to deliver unparalleled comfort and elegance.

🔑 Key Highlights:

Exclusive Villas: Over 20 unique layouts (Types A–H2), offering 3–5 bedrooms, spacious living areas, private pools, and terraces.

Villa Sizes: From 177 m² to 265 m² of living space.

Privacy & Security: Each villa includes its own private land plot and dedicated parking.

Energy Efficiency Class A: Featuring solar panels, thermal insulation, and modern climate control systems.

Clubhouse Amenities: Fitness center, lounge, playground, café, and community areas.

Prime Location: 5 minutes to the beach 10 minutes to downtown Paphos 15 minutes to Paphos International Airport Walking distance to shops, schools, and restaurants



🏡 Style & Architecture:

Each villa showcases a modern minimalist design with natural materials, panoramic windows, and open-plan living. Interiors can be customized to suit your personal taste.

📍 Ideal Location:

Elite Residences are situated in Geroskipou, one of the fastest-growing and most desirable areas in Cyprus. It offers a perfect balance of privacy and proximity to urban conveniences — ideal for permanent living, vacationing, or investment purposes.

💡 Why Choose Elite Residences:

Superior construction quality

Reputable international developer

Flexible payment options

Eligible for Cyprus Residency by Investment Program

Discover premium living at Elite Residences — where style meets comfort and your future begins.