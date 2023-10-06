Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol

Residential properties for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Trachoni
6
Ypsonas
4
747 properties total found
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
This new 3-bedroom apartment is located in the Pilemidia area, Limassol, and is for sale. Th…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Agia Zoni. Fully furnished, in the…
€365,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1
Newly built 2 bedroom apartment for sale in a residential area of Naples, close to supermark…
€520,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
For sale luxury apartment with 1 bedroom in a residential area of Naples, close to supermark…
€550,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
€595,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a new building near Jambo, Linopetra i…
€302,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
An impressive three-storey complex with a modern design with clean, smooth lines and bright …
€420,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Modern project with 3 blocks of apartments. Located in the city center, within walking dista…
€580,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
€325,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
The building is located in the area of Agia Zoni, next to the private hospital of the YGIA p…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
An impressive three-storey complex with a modern design with clean, smooth lines and bright …
€550,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
Luxury 4 bedroom apartment in a new house located on a quiet street in Naples, just 200 mete…
€1,20M
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
€850,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 4
€790,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Experience the best of contemporary, designer living in this groundbreaking project, which a…
€589,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Experience the best of contemporary, designer living in this groundbreaking project, which a…
€349,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Experience the best of contemporary, designer living in this groundbreaking project, which a…
€239,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€269,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€495,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€678,030
3 room apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
3 bedroom ApartmentLocation:Akrotiri PeninsulaINTERNAL AREA: 106.00m²COVERED VERANDA: 22.50m…
€524,300
3 room apartment with parking in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for sale area of 106 sq.m in Limassol under construction. The apartment is located…
€524,300
2 room apartment with parking in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale with an area of 110 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€333,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for sale with an area of 146 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€678,030
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Trachoni, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€230,000
2 room apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€333,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale under construction apartment of 68 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€255,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€328,000

Property types in Limassol

apartments
houses

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir