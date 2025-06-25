Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr

🏡 For sale:
7 1 bedroom apartments - from €168,000 + VAT
6 2 bedroom apartments - from €249,000 + VAT
3-bedroom apartments – all sold or not listed
📌 General description of the project:
3-storey house for 16 apartments
Areas from 54 m2 to 107 m2
Spacious verandas and ruf garden up to 32 m2
Modern finishes and large balconies
A calm atmosphere, ideal for living or investing
📍 Location:
Nearby are:
Beaches of Protaras and Fig Three Bay
Kapparis Beaches and the New Marina Paralimni
Shops, restaurants and the city center
💡 Suitable:
For permanent residence, rent or recreation – a combination of urban convenience and maritime climate.