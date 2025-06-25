  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni
  4. Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr

Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr

Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$195,764
BTC
2.3285715
ETH
122.0503904
USDT
193 548.6457494
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
1
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27353
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District
  • Town
    Paralimni

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Русский Русский

🏡 For sale:

  • 7 1 bedroom apartments - from €168,000 + VAT

  • 6 2 bedroom apartments - from €249,000 + VAT

  • 3-bedroom apartments – all sold or not listed

📌 General description of the project:

  • 3-storey house for 16 apartments

  • Areas from 54 m2 to 107 m2

  • Spacious verandas and ruf garden up to 32 m2

  • Modern finishes and large balconies

  • A calm atmosphere, ideal for living or investing

📍 Location:

Nearby are:

  • Beaches of Protaras and Fig Three Bay

  • Kapparis Beaches and the New Marina Paralimni

  • Shops, restaurants and the city center

💡 Suitable:

For permanent residence, rent or recreation – a combination of urban convenience and maritime climate.

Location on the map

Paralimni, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
