Limassol, Cyprus

from €1,00M

Completion date: 2023

SMART TOWER CLASS A COMMERCIAL BUILDING The class A commercial building is located in the heart of Limassol, just off the bustling commercial hub of Makarios Avenue. This elite architectural marvel combines 8 floors of top-class commercial space for 16 offices, all designed in such a way that allows for ultimate sustainability and efficiency. SMART TOWER aims to set new standards in contemporary design. An impressive, double-height lobby sets the tone for this ultra-modern building, while full-height glazing on each floor creates a light-filled workspace that optimizes comfort and encourages collaboration, while at the same time offering sweeping views of the whole city below. OFFICES IN LIMASSOL THE 'SMART' COMMUNITY With ample space for two offices on each floor, these luminous workspaces are fully flexible and customizable over a 400 square meter layout, accommodating businesses of any size and stature. Bright, spacious, and versatile, SMART TOWER's office accommodation integrates strong environmental sensibilities across every floor to maximize output and minimize costs. Every office also features its own spacious terrace and is equipped with restrooms and kitchenettes. OFFICE FLOORS: 8 TOTAL FLOORS: 12 NUMBER OF OFFICES: 16 TOTAL OFFICE AREA: 214 SQM PARKING SPACES: 56 CEILING HEIGHT: 2.85 M TOTAL GROSS AREA: 6,132 SQM RENTABLE AREA: 3,457 SQM CLASS A COMMERCIAL BUILDING CONSTRUCTION STATUS: AWAITING BUILDING PERMIT START OF CONSTRUCTION: 2022