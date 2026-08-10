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New properties for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$549,420
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new version of the clubhouse in an area you will definitely enjoy.Germasoya, LimassolLife in Nikolas Residences will be calm and serene. Here you can create the lifestyle of your dreams without making much effort, enjoying everything you need for a fulfilling life.Review 3D tour https://ni…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.3 – 105.6
510,882 – 520,129
Developer
Realtika
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Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
Apartment building Libro Residence
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Apartment building Libro Residence
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$482,928
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 131 m²
1 real estate property 1
A project developed by Libro Group Properties - Libro Residence Germasogia, is a residential complex consisting of 8 exclusive apartments, designed with elegance, comfort, and energy efficiency in mind.   Location: Germasogeia, Limassol (Agia Paraskevi) Price: From €415,000 Statu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
479,675
Developer
Libro Group
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Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Show all Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
Association
BitProperty
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
Residential complex Eden Roc
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Residential complex Eden Roc
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$1,23M
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Eden Roc is a landmark residential project in one of Limassol’s most sought-after areas. Offering 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments with breathtaking design and high-end interiors by world-renowned designers. The building features indoor and outdoor pools, spa, gym, kids’ playroom, clubhouse, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
313,233
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
716,622
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Show all Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$797,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Serdivo Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach…
Association
BitProperty
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Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Show all Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
11 real estate properties 11
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
100.0
878,440 – 901,557
Apartment 2 rooms
143.0 – 175.0
1,50M – 1,73M
Apartment 3 rooms
238.0 – 348.0
2,31M – 3,93M
Apartment 4 rooms
423.0
4,39M
Apartment 5 rooms
475.0
5,20M
Developer
Livein Properties
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Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Show all Residential complex Vision
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Vision Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for comfortable living or a relaxing vacation. The complex features a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and convenient parking, providing everything residents need for comfort and relaxation. Its excellent location near the beach,…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Show all Residential complex Azalea
Residential complex Azalea
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 62–114 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New complex with 10 apartments
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.0
444,999
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
681,941
Apartment 3 rooms
114.0
1,02M
Association
BitProperty
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