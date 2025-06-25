  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  Apartment in a new building NCP-133 Sky Sakarya is a landmark development in the heart of Famagusta

Apartment in a new building NCP-133 Sky Sakarya is a landmark development in the heart of Famagusta

Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$245,163

3
ID: 27094
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Sky Sakarya is a landmark development in the heart of Famagusta, designed to blend vibrant city living with commercial opportunity. Built across 5,000 m², the project features two blocks with terraced floors housing shops, offices, and apartments , Positioned between two major arteries—Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard and Salamis Road—it offers unmatched accessibility, modern infrastructure, and an active lifestyle hub ideal for residence, business, and investment.

Key Points:

  • Prime location in central Famagusta, near EMU and key services

  • 2200 m² of commercial space with shops, restaurants, and offices

  • Modern urban living with EV charging, bicycle paths, and professional building management

  • Final project in Döveç's award-winning trilogy (next to Golden Residence & Terrace Park)

  • Reception and lobby services for residential and office units

  • Ideal for modern city living and long-term investment
     

Available Apartment Types:
Sky Sakarya offers a diverse range of units tailored for modern urban lifestyles. The available 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 apartments, along with penthouses, are designed with spacious layouts, stylish interiors, and smart functionality. Each unit combines comfort and practicality, making them ideal for both residents and investors.

  • 1+1 Apartments starting from 105 m²

  • 2+1 Apartments starting from 89 m²

  • 3+1 Apartments starting from 147.27 m²
     

Location Highlights:
Centrally positioned in Famagusta, Sky Sakarya provides quick access to essential services, educational institutions, transport, and the coast—making everyday living seamless and convenient.

  • 2 min to Eastern Mediterranean University

  • 2 min to Ada Kent University

  • 2 min to hospitals and pharmacies

  • 1 min to city center and public transport

  • 5 min to fitness centers

  • 10 min to the beach
     

Facilities:
Sky Sakarya offers a comprehensive set of amenities designed to support wellness, recreation, and effortless daily living, all within a secure and thoughtfully planned environment

  • Indoor heated pool, spa, and massage center

  • Gym, basketball court, and kids' playground

  • Cafés, restaurants, and beauty center

  • Bicycle stations & EV charging

  • Consulting, reception, and residence management

  • Central generator, high-speed internet, smart home features

  • Floor heating in bathrooms, solar panels, rain showers

     

Payment Options:
Döveç Group offers flexible payment plans and a cash payment option for buyers seeking immediate ownership and ease of transaction.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 105.0
Price per m², USD 2,335
Apartment price, USD 245,163
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 89.0
Price per m², USD 2,311
Apartment price, USD 205,658
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 147.0
Price per m², USD 2,766
Apartment price, USD 406,669

Location on the map

Famagusta District, Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-133 Sky Sakarya is a landmark development in the heart of Famagusta
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$245,163
