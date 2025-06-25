Apartment in a new building NCP-133 Sky Sakarya is a landmark development in the heart of Famagusta

About the Project:

Sky Sakarya is a landmark development in the heart of Famagusta, designed to blend vibrant city living with commercial opportunity. Built across 5,000 m², the project features two blocks with terraced floors housing shops, offices, and apartments , Positioned between two major arteries—Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard and Salamis Road—it offers unmatched accessibility, modern infrastructure, and an active lifestyle hub ideal for residence, business, and investment.

Key Points:

Prime location in central Famagusta, near EMU and key services

2200 m² of commercial space with shops, restaurants, and offices

Modern urban living with EV charging, bicycle paths, and professional building management

Final project in Döveç's award-winning trilogy (next to Golden Residence & Terrace Park)

Reception and lobby services for residential and office units

Ideal for modern city living and long-term investment



Available Apartment Types:

Sky Sakarya offers a diverse range of units tailored for modern urban lifestyles. The available 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 apartments, along with penthouses, are designed with spacious layouts, stylish interiors, and smart functionality. Each unit combines comfort and practicality, making them ideal for both residents and investors.

1+1 Apartments starting from 105 m²

2+1 Apartments starting from 89 m²

3+1 Apartments starting from 147.27 m²



Location Highlights:

Centrally positioned in Famagusta, Sky Sakarya provides quick access to essential services, educational institutions, transport, and the coast—making everyday living seamless and convenient.

2 min to Eastern Mediterranean University

2 min to Ada Kent University

2 min to hospitals and pharmacies

1 min to city center and public transport

5 min to fitness centers

10 min to the beach



Facilities:

Sky Sakarya offers a comprehensive set of amenities designed to support wellness, recreation, and effortless daily living, all within a secure and thoughtfully planned environment

Indoor heated pool, spa, and massage center

Gym, basketball court, and kids' playground

Cafés, restaurants, and beauty center

Bicycle stations & EV charging

Consulting, reception, and residence management

Central generator, high-speed internet, smart home features

Floor heating in bathrooms, solar panels, rain showers





Payment Options:

Döveç Group offers flexible payment plans and a cash payment option for buyers seeking immediate ownership and ease of transaction.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.