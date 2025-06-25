Residential complex Berengaria

Berengaria is a stylish residential development offering fully completed, high-end finishings. Each apartment features wooden floors, natural stone in bathrooms, high ceilings (3.15 m), and security entrance doors. Comfort is ensured with underfloor heating, central VRF air conditioning, and premium European sanitary ware. The interiors include thermal aluminium windows, modern kitchens with soft-closing systems, and spacious wardrobes from top European brands — combining elegance, functionality, and durability