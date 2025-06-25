  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Berengaria

Prodromos, Cyprus
5
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26788
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Prodromos

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Berengaria is a stylish residential development offering fully completed, high-end finishings. Each apartment features wooden floors, natural stone in bathrooms, high ceilings (3.15 m), and security entrance doors. Comfort is ensured with underfloor heating, central VRF air conditioning, and premium European sanitary ware. The interiors include thermal aluminium windows, modern kitchens with soft-closing systems, and spacious wardrobes from top European brands — combining elegance, functionality, and durability

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 95.8
Price per m², USD 3,308
Apartment price, USD 316,899
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 174.1
Price per m², USD 4,166
Apartment price, USD 725,010

Location on the map

Prodromos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go
