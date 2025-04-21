Business center Makedonias Offices

Livein Makedonias – A new standard in corporate excellence
Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most prominent business districts, Livein Makedonias is a state-of-the-art office building designed for forward-thinking companies and visionary investors. Strategically located on a major through-road, this iconic commercial development offers unmatched visibility, accessibility, and prestige.
Whether you're looking to establish a corporate headquarters or make a high-yield investment, this property delivers exceptional long-term value in Cyprus’;s thriving business hub.
Key features & highlights
🏢 Cutting-edge office design
🌍 Prime business location
🚀 State-of-the-art amenities
🌿 Exclusive rooftop & employee wellness
Why invest in Livein Makedonias?
✅ Prime commercial real estate in Cyprus’;s top business city
✅ Designed for high-end tenants, ensuring strong rental income potential
✅ Located in an EU member state with a thriving economy
✅ Excellent tax advantages, including Cyprus’;s competitive 12.5% corporate tax rate
✅ A rapidly growing business ecosystem attracting multinational companies
Seize this rare investment opportunity
Livein Makedonias is more than just an office building—it is a statement of corporate success, an investment in the future, and a gateway to business growth in Cyprus.
📩 Contact us today to schedule a private consultation and discover how this exceptional commercial property can elevate your business or investment portfolio.