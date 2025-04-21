Business center Makedonias Offices

Livein Makedonias – A new standard in corporate excellence

Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most prominent business districts, Livein Makedonias is a state-of-the-art office building designed for forward-thinking companies and visionary investors. Strategically located on a major through-road, this iconic commercial development offers unmatched visibility, accessibility, and prestige.

Whether you're looking to establish a corporate headquarters or make a high-yield investment, this property delivers exceptional long-term value in Cyprus’;s thriving business hub.

Key features & highlights

🏢 Cutting-edge office design

Modern fully glazed façade with a bold architectural presence

Four floors of open-plan, highly adaptable office spaces

Self-contained floors with provisions for server rooms, floating floors, and suspended ceilings

Each level includes kitchenettes, restrooms, and private verandas

🌍 Prime business location

Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most sought-after commercial areas

Minutes from Limassol’;s city center, seafront, and key business districts

Close to the highway, ensuring direct access to Larnaca and Paphos airports

Surrounded by banks, corporate offices, high-end retail, and government institutions

🚀 State-of-the-art amenities

Secure underground parking & private storage facilities

24/7 security, surveillance, and access control for peace of mind

High-speed elevators serving all floors, including rooftop access

Smart building infrastructure with energy-efficient solutions

🌿 Exclusive rooftop & employee wellness

Stunning rooftop terrace with panoramic city and sea views

Space for executive lounges, VIP meeting areas, or relaxation zones

Designed to enhance employee productivity and business networking

Why invest in Livein Makedonias?

✅ Prime commercial real estate in Cyprus’;s top business city

✅ Designed for high-end tenants, ensuring strong rental income potential

✅ Located in an EU member state with a thriving economy

✅ Excellent tax advantages, including Cyprus’;s competitive 12.5% corporate tax rate

✅ A rapidly growing business ecosystem attracting multinational companies

Seize this rare investment opportunity

Livein Makedonias is more than just an office building—it is a statement of corporate success, an investment in the future, and a gateway to business growth in Cyprus.

📩 Contact us today to schedule a private consultation and discover how this exceptional commercial property can elevate your business or investment portfolio.