  Cyprus
Business center Makedonias Offices

Limassol District, Cyprus
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24692
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Livein Makedonias – A new standard in corporate excellence

Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most prominent business districts, Livein Makedonias is a state-of-the-art office building designed for forward-thinking companies and visionary investors. Strategically located on a major through-road, this iconic commercial development offers unmatched visibility, accessibility, and prestige.

Whether you're looking to establish a corporate headquarters or make a high-yield investment, this property delivers exceptional long-term value in Cyprus’;s thriving business hub.

Key features & highlights

🏢 Cutting-edge office design

  • Modern fully glazed façade with a bold architectural presence
  • Four floors of open-plan, highly adaptable office spaces
  • Self-contained floors with provisions for server rooms, floating floors, and suspended ceilings
  • Each level includes kitchenettes, restrooms, and private verandas

🌍 Prime business location

  • Positioned in one of Limassol’;s most sought-after commercial areas
  • Minutes from Limassol’;s city center, seafront, and key business districts
  • Close to the highway, ensuring direct access to Larnaca and Paphos airports
  • Surrounded by banks, corporate offices, high-end retail, and government institutions

🚀 State-of-the-art amenities

  • Secure underground parking & private storage facilities
  • 24/7 security, surveillance, and access control for peace of mind
  • High-speed elevators serving all floors, including rooftop access
  • Smart building infrastructure with energy-efficient solutions

🌿 Exclusive rooftop & employee wellness

  • Stunning rooftop terrace with panoramic city and sea views
  • Space for executive lounges, VIP meeting areas, or relaxation zones
  • Designed to enhance employee productivity and business networking

Why invest in Livein Makedonias?

✅ Prime commercial real estate in Cyprus’;s top business city
✅ Designed for high-end tenants, ensuring strong rental income potential
✅ Located in an EU member state with a thriving economy
✅ Excellent tax advantages, including Cyprus’;s competitive 12.5% corporate tax rate
✅ A rapidly growing business ecosystem attracting multinational companies

Seize this rare investment opportunity

Livein Makedonias is more than just an office building—it is a statement of corporate success, an investment in the future, and a gateway to business growth in Cyprus.

📩 Contact us today to schedule a private consultation and discover how this exceptional commercial property can elevate your business or investment portfolio.

Location on the map

Limassol District, Cyprus

