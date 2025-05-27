  1. Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Demos Larnakas

New buildings for sale in Demos Larnakas

Larnaca
1
Residence URBAN CITY
Residence URBAN CITY
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 100–137 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Located in the vibrant urban center of Larnaka, the "Urban City" project offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience. This exclusive building features 5 floors, housing a total of 16 premium apartments, each meticulously designed to meet high standards of modern living. Residents will en…
FIVE TREES LTD
Apartment building HORIZON
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
S.L.K Company, a renowned developer with extensive experience in Israel, is proud to announce its expansion into Cyprus with the launch of the HORIZON project. This flagship development is a visionary blend of luxury, convenience, and breathtaking design, located just 450 meters from the pri…
FIVE TREES LTD
