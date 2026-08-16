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New properties for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

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Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Show all Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Residential complex NIERO CITY APARTMENTS VAS DOM NA MORE I V GORODE
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
📍 Paralimni, Cyprus | Completion of construction: July 2027The ideal project for living, leisure and investment is Niero City Apartments in the heart of Paralimni.Modern residential complex just 7 minutes from the beaches of Kapparis and Novaya Marina Paralimni, as well as 10 minutes from th…
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Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Show all Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Residential complex Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$234,536
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 80 m²
1 real estate property 1
Blue View Lifestyle Apartments in Kapparis is the right neighborhood for you and your family, with highlighted customized apartments some of which are loft-type condos.   The project’s main characteristic, however, is its round shape swimming pool with a great pairing of a wide selection of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
281,127
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Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Show all Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
🏡 For sale:7 1 bedroom apartments - from €168,000 + VAT6 2 bedroom apartments - from €249,000 + VAT3-bedroom apartments – all sold or not listed📌 General description of the project:3-storey house for 16 apartmentsAreas from 54 m2 to 107 m2Spacious verandas and ruf garden up to 32 m2Modern fi…
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Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Residential complex Lunae Residence
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$280,521
Area 89–107 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lunae Residences is a boutique development of five modern apartments in Kapparis, just 600 m from Ayia Triada Beach and 300 m from shops and restaurants. With only two apartments per floor and a luxurious penthouse on the top level, the project offers privacy, natural light, and elegant livi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0
277,656
Apartment 3 rooms
106.7
300,793
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Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
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Residential complex Olivia Villas
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$666,238
Area 241 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olivia Villas offers modern 3-bedroom villas with private pools, just 700 m from Marlita Beach in the sought-after Pernera area. With build areas up to 156 m² and plots up to 353 m², each villa features open-plan interiors, premium finishes, private parking for two cars, and a peaceful green…
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Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
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Residential complex Ariel Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$759,745
Area 335–452 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ariel Residences is a modern gated community of 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located just 520 m from Ayia Triada beach and 2 km from the new Paralimni Marina. With plots ranging from 297 to 452 m², top-quality finishes, and a prime location near shops, schools, and award-winning beac…
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Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
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Residential complex Fig Tree
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$800,655
Area 99 m²
1 real estate property 1
Fig Tree Residences is a gated apartment complex just 250 m from the iconic Fig Tree Bay in Protaras. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom units with modern architecture, high-quality finishes, communal pool, and landscaped areas. Ideally located near shops, restaurants, and the town center, it’s p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.4
792,474
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Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Residential complex Niero City Apartments
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$273,925
Area 81–83 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Niero City Apartments offers a unique blend of modern urban living and coastal serenity in the heart of Paralimni, just minutes from the stunning beaches of Protaras. This boutique development features 15 elegant 1–3 bedroom apartments with open layouts, expansive balconies, and panoramic Me…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0 – 83.0
274,185 – 352,854
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Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
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Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$847,408
Area 415–452 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Alaya Eco Friendly Residence is a collection of modern 4-bedroom villas set at the edge of Cape Greco National Park, just 600 m from Konnos Beach. Blending sustainability with luxury, each villa offers panoramic sea and nature views, private pools, and spacious plots from 400 to 550 m². Desi…
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Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Residential complex Amaya Residences
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$273,049
Area 68–117 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amaya Residences is a stylish gated community in Kapparis–Paralimni, offering 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and a communal pool. Located just 1.2 km from Ayia Triada and Malama beaches, and close to the new Paralimni Marina, it combines coastal charm with modern convenie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.7
271,871
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0
352,854
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Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Residential complex Nour Residence
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$233,768
Area 90–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Nour Residences is a modern residential development in the heart of Paralimni, just 600 m from the town center and 3.2 km from the beach. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes and gated security, the project is perfectly located near shops, schools, and restaurants—…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.8
231,380
Apartment 3 rooms
136.7
289,225
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Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
Residential complex Semera Villas
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Residential complex Semera Villas
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
$3,89M
Area 1 325 m²
1 real estate property 1
Semera Villas is an exclusive development in the heart of Ayia Napa’s Kapparis area, just steps from Malama Beach and the vibrant main street. Each villa offers modern architecture, premium finishes, and a private pool, designed with earthy tones and natural materials for a timeless look. Su…
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Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Show all Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$724,680
Area 369 m²
1 real estate property 1
Almaria Phase D is the newest phase of the prestigious Almaria Villas in Pernera, just 610 m from the sea. The development offers spacious 4–5 bedroom villas with private pools on plots of about 330 m². Featuring contemporary architecture, premium finishes, panoramic sea views, and gated pri…
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