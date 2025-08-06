  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Protaras

New buildings for sale in Protaras

apartments
5
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Residential complex Ariel Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$759,745
Area 335–452 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ariel Residences is a modern gated community of 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located just 520 m from Ayia Triada beach and 2 km from the new Paralimni Marina. With plots ranging from 297 to 452 m², top-quality finishes, and a prime location near shops, schools, and award-winning beac…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Residential complex Alaya Eco Friendly Residence
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$847,408
Area 415–452 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Alaya Eco Friendly Residence is a collection of modern 4-bedroom villas set at the edge of Cape Greco National Park, just 600 m from Konnos Beach. Blending sustainability with luxury, each villa offers panoramic sea and nature views, private pools, and spacious plots from 400 to 550 m². Desi…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Residential complex Olivia Villas
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$666,238
Area 241 m²
1 real estate property 1
Olivia Villas offers modern 3-bedroom villas with private pools, just 700 m from Marlita Beach in the sought-after Pernera area. With build areas up to 156 m² and plots up to 353 m², each villa features open-plan interiors, premium finishes, private parking for two cars, and a peaceful green…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Fig Tree
Residential complex Fig Tree
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$800,655
Area 99 m²
1 real estate property 1
Fig Tree Residences is a gated apartment complex just 250 m from the iconic Fig Tree Bay in Protaras. Offering spacious 2–3 bedroom units with modern architecture, high-quality finishes, communal pool, and landscaped areas. Ideally located near shops, restaurants, and the town center, it's p…

Property type: Apartment 2 rooms
Area, m²: 99.4
Cost, USD: 792,803
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.4
792,803
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Residential complex Almaria Phase D
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$724,680
Area 369 m²
1 real estate property 1
Almaria Phase D is the newest phase of the prestigious Almaria Villas in Pernera, just 610 m from the sea. The development offers spacious 4–5 bedroom villas with private pools on plots of about 330 m². Featuring contemporary architecture, premium finishes, panoramic sea views, and gated pri…
Association
BitProperty
