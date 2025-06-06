  1. Realting.com
Business center Zafirion

Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$11,30M
29/01/2025
$12,62M
29/01/2025
$1,26M
29/01/2025
$11,51M
29/01/2025
$11,52M
;
18
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24690
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Demos Agiou Athanasiou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol

Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thriving suburb of Linopetra, just 500 meters from the sea, this exclusive A-grade office complex is designed to meet the highest professional standards while providing a dynamic and inspiring work environment.

Key features & amenities

🏢 Modern & efficient office spaces

  • Panoramic sea views from premium office suites.
  • High ceilings & open-plan layouts for maximum flexibility.
  • Energy-efficient VRV/VRF air conditioning & underfloor heating for year-round comfort.
  • Luxurious roof garden with breathtaking city and sea views.
  • State-of-the-art mechanical & electrical installations ensuring optimal performance.

🔐 Security & smart building systems

  • 24/7 surveillance & access control for a secure workplace.
  • High-speed elevators for seamless movement between floors.
  • Comprehensive fire safety & ventilation systems.
  • Reinforced concrete structure built to European anti-earthquake standards.

🚗 Convenience & accessibility

  • Ample parking on basement and ground levels with electric barriers.
  • Close proximity to major business hubs, banks, and government offices.
  • Walking distance to Limassol’;s beaches, shopping districts, and dining venues.
  • Direct access to the main highway network for easy connectivity.

A premium location for business success

Zafirion is strategically positioned to take full advantage of Limassol’;s dynamic commercial landscape. This high-profile corporate address is just minutes from:
✅ Limassol’;s business district – a hub for financial services, IT, and corporate headquarters.
✅ Legal & government offices – courts and national institutions nearby.
✅ Limassol Marina & Molos seafront – vibrant locations for networking and business meetings.
✅ Dasoudi Park & premium retail zones – ensuring a perfect work-life balance.

Designed with international businesses in mind, Zafirion provides a thriving, professional setting that supports growth, productivity, and corporate prestige.

A workspace built for the future

Zafirion is not just an office space; it is a statement of business excellence, integrating cutting-edge design, advanced infrastructure, and sustainable solutions to create a future-proof working environment.

🏢 Elevate your corporate image – a landmark office development that reflects prestige and professionalism.
💼 Optimize your workspace – flexible layouts tailored to diverse business needs.
🌍 Enhance efficiency & sustainability – energy-saving systems and smart technology.
📍 Position your business at the center of success – Limassol’;s finest corporate location.

This is where businesses grow, network, and succeed.

📩 Contact us today to schedule a private consultation and secure your space at Zafirion.

Location on the map

Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

Developer news

06.06.2025
Indefinite Residence Permit and More. What Can Investors in Real Estate in Cyprus
All news
Realting.com
Go
