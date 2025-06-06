Business center Zafirion

A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol

Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thriving suburb of Linopetra, just 500 meters from the sea, this exclusive A-grade office complex is designed to meet the highest professional standards while providing a dynamic and inspiring work environment.

Key features & amenities

🏢 Modern & efficient office spaces

Panoramic sea views from premium office suites.

High ceilings & open-plan layouts for maximum flexibility.

Energy-efficient VRV/VRF air conditioning & underfloor heating for year-round comfort.

Luxurious roof garden with breathtaking city and sea views.

State-of-the-art mechanical & electrical installations ensuring optimal performance.

🔐 Security & smart building systems

24/7 surveillance & access control for a secure workplace.

High-speed elevators for seamless movement between floors.

Comprehensive fire safety & ventilation systems.

Reinforced concrete structure built to European anti-earthquake standards.

🚗 Convenience & accessibility

Ample parking on basement and ground levels with electric barriers.

Close proximity to major business hubs, banks, and government offices.

Walking distance to Limassol’;s beaches, shopping districts, and dining venues.

Direct access to the main highway network for easy connectivity.

A premium location for business success

Zafirion is strategically positioned to take full advantage of Limassol’;s dynamic commercial landscape. This high-profile corporate address is just minutes from:

✅ Limassol’;s business district – a hub for financial services, IT, and corporate headquarters.

✅ Legal & government offices – courts and national institutions nearby.

✅ Limassol Marina & Molos seafront – vibrant locations for networking and business meetings.

✅ Dasoudi Park & premium retail zones – ensuring a perfect work-life balance.

Designed with international businesses in mind, Zafirion provides a thriving, professional setting that supports growth, productivity, and corporate prestige.

A workspace built for the future

Zafirion is not just an office space; it is a statement of business excellence, integrating cutting-edge design, advanced infrastructure, and sustainable solutions to create a future-proof working environment.

🏢 Elevate your corporate image – a landmark office development that reflects prestige and professionalism.

💼 Optimize your workspace – flexible layouts tailored to diverse business needs.

🌍 Enhance efficiency & sustainability – energy-saving systems and smart technology.

📍 Position your business at the center of success – Limassol’;s finest corporate location.

This is where businesses grow, network, and succeed.

