Located near the Tombs of the Kings and elite Elysium Hotel, Astra 12 offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with premium finishes and sea views from the 3rd floor. A 19% VAT saving through building renovation makes this a unique investment.

Key benefits: top location, September 2025 completion, and full rental management for hassle-free income.

Secure your future with Astra 12 – the smart choice for investors!