  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kiti
  4. Residential complex Nirvana

Residential complex Nirvana

Kiti, Cyprus
from
$831,634
BTC
9.8921262
ETH
518.4886284
USDT
822 224.0952301
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26419
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • Town
    Kiti

About the complex

Nirvana Residences is a collection of stylish, contemporary villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos, Cyprus. The project features thoughtfully designed layouts, high-quality finishes, and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. Each spacious villa offers a private pool, landscaped garden, and panoramic sea views, providing both comfort and privacy. With a prime location close to beaches, schools, and essential amenities, Nirvana Residences is the perfect choice for permanent living or a smart investment in luxury coastal real estate.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 1 088.0
Price per m², USD 764
Apartment price, USD 831,634

Location on the map

Kiti, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$369,945
Residential complex CIRVIS
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$251,264
Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
You are viewing
Residential complex Nirvana
Kiti, Cyprus
from
$831,634
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building La Mer
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 66–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Mer is a luxurious residential project located near the UNESCO-protected Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. The development offers stunning sea views and is within walking distance of the beach, making it a prime location to enjoy the famous sunsets of Paphos. Residents will benefit from nearb…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
$85,091
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2 3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   FACILITIES: …
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential complex ORION
Residential complex ORION
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$986,217
Area 410–455 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plo…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications