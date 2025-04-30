  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity

New buildings for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
1
Germasogeia
1
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
1
Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Residential complex Queens
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 100–475 m²
12 real estate objects 12
A prestigious residential complex designed for excellence Experience a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential with this exclusive residential complex in one of Cyprus’;s most sought-after locations. Designed for discerning buyers, this development offers an unmatched …
Developer
Livein Properties
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$11,30M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thr…
Developer
Livein Properties
