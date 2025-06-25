Residential complex Flow

Flow is a premium live & work development combining elite apartments and modern offices in a single stylish building near Limassol city center. Located just 600 m from sandy beaches and surrounded by shops, restaurants, schools, and cultural spots. The apartment features luxury finishes: parquet floors, marble bathrooms, built-in furniture, high ceilings (3.15 m), VRV air-conditioning, and underfloor heating. Residents enjoy top amenities: spa, gym, saunas, beauty room, kids’ area, media room, laundry, three lobbies, and a business lounge.