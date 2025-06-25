  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Flow

Foinikaria, Cyprus
5
ID: 26971
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Koinoteta Phoinikarion
  • Village
    Foinikaria

About the complex

Flow is a premium live & work development combining elite apartments and modern offices in a single stylish building near Limassol city center. Located just 600 m from sandy beaches and surrounded by shops, restaurants, schools, and cultural spots. The apartment features luxury finishes: parquet floors, marble bathrooms, built-in furniture, high ceilings (3.15 m), VRV air-conditioning, and underfloor heating. Residents enjoy top amenities: spa, gym, saunas, beauty room, kids’ area, media room, laundry, three lobbies, and a business lounge.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 95.8
Price per m², USD 3,302
Apartment price, USD 316,327
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 174.1
Price per m², USD 4,158
Apartment price, USD 723,700

Location on the map

Foinikaria, Cyprus

Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications