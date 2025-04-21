  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Anglisides
  4. Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas

Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas

Anglisides, Cyprus
from
$272,344
BTC
3.2394720
ETH
169.7945752
USDT
269 261.8184874
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26264
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • City
    Anglisides

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

About the complex

Anglisides Gardens is a boutique collection of eight contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the serene village of Anglisides, just outside Larnaca. Designed for modern living, each villa features high-quality materials, smart layouts, generous verandas, and private plots ranging from 200–262 m² — all set within a carefully planned residential enclave.

These homes offer the perfect blend of comfort, privacy, and community — ideal for families, couples, or investors seeking a peaceful base with excellent connectivity. The project is located just minutes from the highway, offering quick access to Larnaca, Limassol, and Nicosia, while the beaches of Larnaca are just a 10-minute drive away.

Anglisides itself is a charming village surrounded by rolling hills and olive groves, offering all daily essentials including shops, bakeries, a school, pharmacy, and traditional tavernas. Here, life moves at a more relaxed pace — yet everything you need is close by.

Whether you're looking to raise a family, enjoy a quiet lifestyle, or invest in a well-located home, Anglisides Gardens is a place where modern comfort meets authentic Cypriot living.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 147.5
Price per m², USD 1,846
Apartment price, USD 272,344

Location on the map

Anglisides, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Residential complex Eden Rock
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$1,21M
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
Residential complex Vision
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$402,197
Apartment building SERENITY RESIDENCE
Cyprus
from
$376,358
You are viewing
Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas
Anglisides, Cyprus
from
$272,344
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$387,592
Area 50–332 m²
14 real estate objects 14
Olivia Homes are elegant villas in Cyprus, blending luxury with nature. Each villa features spacious rooms, modern amenities, and high-quality finishes. With stunning views of the surrounding landscape, expansive terraces, and private pools, these homes offer comfort and privacy. Olivia Home…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Apartment building IKARIA Suites
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$454,999
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 61–175 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Ikaria Park is a newly launched development offering a fresh, unique design in Paphos. With its modern architecture, this project features a selection of stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities, including a café on the gro…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications