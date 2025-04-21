Residential complex Anglisides Gardens Villas

Anglisides Gardens is a boutique collection of eight contemporary 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom homes in the serene village of Anglisides, just outside Larnaca. Designed for modern living, each villa features high-quality materials, smart layouts, generous verandas, and private plots ranging from 200–262 m² — all set within a carefully planned residential enclave.

These homes offer the perfect blend of comfort, privacy, and community — ideal for families, couples, or investors seeking a peaceful base with excellent connectivity. The project is located just minutes from the highway, offering quick access to Larnaca, Limassol, and Nicosia, while the beaches of Larnaca are just a 10-minute drive away.

Anglisides itself is a charming village surrounded by rolling hills and olive groves, offering all daily essentials including shops, bakeries, a school, pharmacy, and traditional tavernas. Here, life moves at a more relaxed pace — yet everything you need is close by.

Whether you're looking to raise a family, enjoy a quiet lifestyle, or invest in a well-located home, Anglisides Gardens is a place where modern comfort meets authentic Cypriot living.