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New buildings for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Show all Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
138,809 – 167,727
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
283,401 – 300,752
Developer
Home World Alanya
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Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 26–181 m²
20 real estate properties 20
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.6 – 63.2
Price on request
Apartment 2 rooms
– 72.4
Price on request
Apartment
– 83.8
Price on request
Townhouse
181.3
Price on request
House
98.0
Price on request
Studio apartment
25.5 – 37.1
Price on request
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Show all Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
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TekceTekce
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Show all Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Show all Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
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Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$329,182
Residential complex with everything for recreation and life: the sea, the sun and excellent infrastructure. The complex consists of 2 blocks and also includes its own shopping center. The panoramic windows of the apartments will offer views to the sea and Alanya. There will be a beautiful we…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$407,836
A quality project from a reliable developer! The company has already completed construction and delivered 6 projects. Currently, more than 13 projects are under construction. Each completed project increases the value of the city and fully satisfies the needs of customers for modern housing.…
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Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Show all Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$216,481
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 100 m2 in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale. This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartment…
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Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Show all Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Residential complex Luxurious 2+1 apartment near the sea!
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$202,384
Finishing options Finished
Yekta Blue 4 Complex - Alanya | Mahmutlar We present to you this apartment from the owner in the new Yekta Blue IV Residence project, part of the now legendary BLUE Residence line of projects. A luxurious furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 98 m² on the 3rd floor. Apartm…
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Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Residential complex Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$319,785
Finishing options Finished
A three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) of 150 m2 is for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex. Sea view Furnished and equipped Individual heating Your summer residence is located just 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed infrastructure is within easy r…
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Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$183,853
Finishing options Finished
Apartment photos available upon request. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 m², in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex on the seafront. Direct sea view Unfurnished apartment Building completed in 2022 Azeroth Enesay Residence is located in the Kargicak district, 150 meters fro…
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Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$140,940
Why Buy this Apartment in Alanya, Kestel? - First-line apartments - A modern exterior and interior design - Location; Close to social amenities and shops   This sea view property located in Kestel, Alanya proximity to the beach and local amenities such as children parking, seaside promenade,…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promenade, Kargicak, Alanya, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$279,659
The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials that meet in…
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$195,465
2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex. The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000. Apartment Layout: Luxurious new furniture and appliances Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathr…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Oba, Turkey
from
$159,729
Finishing options Finished
Additional information and photos on request. Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1) 60 m2 with a sea view in the Granada Boutique Residence complex. Granada Boutique Residence is a beautiful residential complex w…
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Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$186,853
Oba Oasis is one of the best complexes in Alanya with its huge green area and well-groomed garden. Oba Oasis is located in the Oba district, just 10 minutes from the very center of the city, the area has long been loved by Europeans and Russian speakers. Wide well-groomed green streets, hous…
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Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Residential quarter New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$136,669
-We are delightfull to offer this new build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya. Kestel is new developing area Alanya. Here you have a harmony between the old building and new building. Kestel, you can walk in Orange and banana garden, you can enjoy the sand beach and you can also bike in mo…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$196,926
The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a hamam, a steam bath, a parking. Completion - July, 2024
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$107,202
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex. This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies. On Tuesdays and Saturda…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$162,151
Finishing options Finished
Apartment photos available upon request! Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m², with sea views in the Yekta Royal Club complex. We offer apartments in a new complex with luxurious amenities from Yekta Homes, one of the region's leading developers. A key feature of the complex…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 300 meters from the sea in the Yazar 8 Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$134,799
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 90 m² in the Yazar 8 Residence complex. This modern residential complex is located in the picturesque and ecologically clean Kargicak area of ​​Alanya, just 300 meters from the sea and beach. Amenities: Summer pool Children's pool Relaxat…
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Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,804
Finishing options Finished
We will send photos of the apartments upon request. Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex: One bedroom (1+1) of 58 m2 - 135,000 EUR unfurnished One bedroom (1+1) of 58 m2 - 155,000 EUR furnished Two bedrooms (2+1) of 110 m2 - 230,000 EUR furnished Victory Ga…
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Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$110,698
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 14 units Duplex apartments with 4 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$144,515
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex. This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from t…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room Spacious bedroom Glazed balcony View of the sea and Alanya Castle Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$233,282
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi and an aqua park, a vitamin bar, a tennis court, a mini golf course, a garden, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bat…
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Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$172,308
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 sq m, in the Oxo Beach Residence complex. The windows face north and east, offering city and mountain views. Oxo Beach is a luxury 5-story residential building on the Mediterranean Sea. Kestel is known for its clean, Blue Flag-certified beaches and …
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Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$244,701
New elite complex is located in the east of Alanya, in the Kargicak district. Located on the coastline, this project is built on an area of 790 m2. You can witness both the sea and the forests with a panoramic view. Project consists of a single block, 6 floors and 15 flats. It allows you to …
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Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Show all Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Alanya, Turkey
from
$134,000
A new project in Avsallar, a complex on a hill, surrounded by pine needles, overlooking the sea and nature, the distance to the Mediterranean coast is 1.5 km, to the center of the Avsallar village itself is about 1 km, to the center of the resort of Alanya 24 km Gazipaşa Alanya Airport 64 km…
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Residential complex Turcia Alania rajon Kleopatra
Residential complex Turcia Alania rajon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$436,967
The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international qu…
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Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Show all Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$496,883
Finishing options Finished
Furnished four-bedroom villa with a pool and sea views, located in the Kargicak area, 2.5 km from the sea. Ground floor: kitchen, living room, guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and shared bathroom. Upper floor: three bedrooms (master bedroom with en-suite bathroom), sauna, and sh…
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Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$151,482
We offer two-bedroom apartments of 75 m2 and duplex four-bedroom apartments of 155 m2. The luxury residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a generator, a kids' playground, a parking, a concierge, around-the-clock security and video surveil…
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Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Show all Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$308,860
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast and is distinguished by the laconic architecture and comfort of an elite five-star hotel.On the plot of 6…
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Nordic Property
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Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Show all Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Oba, Turkey
from
$281,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Turkey, Alanya, OBA DistrictDeveloper BEST HOME, Residential complex DOWN TOWN 4 Buildings 4 floors to the sea: 350m? Apartments: 1+1 - from 57.2 (m2) From 255.000€2+1 - Duplex - from 120.8 (m2) From 480,000 euros.Start of construction: December 2022.Commissioning: December 2024.? The infras…
Agency
Deral Group Investment
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Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Show all Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Residential complex New 1+1 apartment in Oba area.
Oba, Turkey
from
$84,689
The new, modern IKY United Suites residential complex is located in the Oba district, 1,600 meters from the sea and 3.5 km from the center of Alanya. Gazipasa Airport is 35 km away. This one-bedroom apartment (1+1) is for sale. It features a fully finished interior, including granite floo…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Residential complex Furnished apartment in the AZURA WORLD complex in Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$148,621
Finishing options Finished
🌟AZURA WORLD - a new level of living in Alanya. 🏡 Exclusive apartments for sale: ⚜️1+1-65m2 Furnished and equipped 🔥€127,000 📍Türkler Open area for residence permits Welcome to the largest and most ambitious project on the Antalya coast, already called a "city within a city." …
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Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$128,177
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 42 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 36 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 6 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the constr…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$208,579
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a spa complex with a lounge area and massage rooms, two outdoor swimming pools with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a sauna, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a gam…
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Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
$728,278
The complex consists of 5 villas. Each of these villas has an infinity pool, 3 bedrooms, living room and kitchen. Two villas have outdoor parking, three villas have indoor parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is 2 km from Inzhekum which has one of the best beaches on the …
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Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Show all Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$340,693
Finishing options Finished
A three-bedroom duplex (3+1), 140 sq m in the Konak Premium complex. This large-scale luxury project, covering 25,000 sq m, consists of eight seven-story blocks and, in addition to stunning amenities, even boasts its own 2,500 sq m mall. This apartment is located in the largest block, …
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Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$121,307
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 85 m2 in the Konak Life Residence complex. The complex is located just 300 meters from the sea on the border of two popular areas of Alanya - Mahmutlar and Kargicak. 100 meters away is the central street of the area - Barbaros, where you will find …
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Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$124,681
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 15 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 3 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$173,621
The residence features a large swimming pool with water slides, a separate children’s swimming pool and a spacious sunbathing area, a large covered barbeque area and outdoor dining area, a kids' playground, and a tennis court, a heated indoor swimming pool, a games room with billiards and ta…
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Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,317
The project consists of 5 houses and 113 apartments. Types of apartments: standard ones with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms, apartments with garden and 2 bedrooms. Optimal design of the rooms. In addition to the large living room studios and bedrooms all apartments have balconies w…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$178,166
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground and a games room, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness center, a sauna. Completion - February, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Wireless Internet Central…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$141,651
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex. Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary ameniti…
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Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$279,659
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corrido…
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Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Show all Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$610,729
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for Turkish citizenship! Furnished four-bedroom villa with a private pool overlooking the sea, mountains, and fortress. Rooms: 4+1 Floors: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Kitchen-living room: 1 Bathrooms: 4 Dressing room: 1 Villa area: 270 m² Plot area: 450 m² This villa c…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$268,006
In a popular tourist area, this complex offers different types of flats: standard 1 bedroom, 2 and 5 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of …
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Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Show all Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$1,74M
Finishing options Finished
Exclusive 4+2 Villa with Sea View: Luxury + Turkish Citizenship We present this exclusive luxury villa in the prestigious Kargicak district of Alanya. This property combines premium construction quality, thoughtful layout, and an impressive range of amenities for comfortable seaside livin…
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Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Show all Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,428
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nobby Garden Residential ComplexNew residential complex Nobby Garden is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks of 117 apartments.The new project Nobby Garden is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and car…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$170,328
Finishing options Finished
This 60 sq m one-bedroom apartment (1+1) features newly furnished and equipped appliances and is located on the 4th floor of the luxury Oba Sol Garden complex. Layout: Kitchen-Living Room 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Underfloor Heating 1 Balcony Spacious Entrance Hall Oba …
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Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the Vanessa River complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$104,396
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 55 m², on the 3rd floor. Vanessa River is a new residential complex of comfortable apartments located just 300 meters from the sea and beach in the picturesque, ecologically clean Kargicak district of Alanya. Excellent location: Distance to …
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$361,226
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a barbecue area, bars, a parking, a gazebo, a kids' playground, a cinema, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 30, 2023.…
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Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Kestel, Turkey
from
$314,616
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center, barbecue areas, a gazebo, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Features of the flats Central satellite system PVC Windows with double glazing Steel entrance door Air conditioning Kitchen cabi…
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Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Show all Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$448,660
Finishing options Finished
5+1 seaside villa in Alanya: private pool, garden, 300 meters to the beach (Konaklı) Looking for a villa in Turkey for permanent residence or vacation? We offer a detached villa in the Konaklı area of ​​Alanya – a combination of privacy, comfort, and an ideal seaside location. Key feat…
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Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Show all Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
from
$200,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Alania, BothTo the beach : 3,000 mFloors: ground + 4Start of construction: March 2023Commissioning: December 2024? The infrastructure of the complex:* children's pool* playground* open-air cinema* Rest areas* yoga placeworking spacelibrary* billiards* table tennis* indoor poolTurkish bath* s…
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Deral Group Investment
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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$210,810
Finishing options Finished
2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya. Royal Premium is a new premium residential complex with all amenities in Alanya, close to all city amenities, 180 meters from Cleopatra Beach. Apartments for sale: Unfurnished 2+1 apartment - EUR 177,000 (photos availab…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$266,480
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, an aqua park, dancing fountains, artificial pools, a jacuzzi, a spa center, an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, a kids' club, cafes, restaurants and bars, roof-top restaurant and bar with a panoramic view, a night club, shops and a pharmacy…
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in The Maris Premiere complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$186,215
Finishing options Finished
Exclusive 2+1 duplex in the luxury complex The Maris Premiere Best price on the market - €165,000! ✅ Short-term rental permit available - a major plus and a rare find. Looking for a prestigious property in a sunny Turkish paradise? Introducing this furnished 2+1 duplex in the elite c…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$332,095
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a spa complex with a lounge area and massage rooms, an outdoor swimming pool with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a fitness center, a ki…
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$163,134
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a barbecue area and a lounge area, a gym, a mini club, a tennis court, a parking, around-the-clock video surveillance and wireless Internet. Completion - …
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Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$202,753
The residence features large gardens with lawns and walking paths, aqua parks for children and adults, cafes, sports grounds, swimming pools, an amusement park, boutiques, kids' playgrounds. There is also a 5-star hotel with swimming pools, restaurants, a spa center, a fitness room, a cinema…
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Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Alanya, Turkey
from
$163,484
A modern residential complex just 900 m from the beach offers its residents good infrastructure - a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, open parking, green areas. Features of the flats The apartments are sold with finishing: kitchen furniture and appliances fixtures in…
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Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,461
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartment in the 5* Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex. For sale: One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 56 m², unfurnished (on the 8th floor) - EUR 90,000. One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 56 m², furnished (on the 1st and 2nd floors) - from EUR 90,000. We present to you a new l…
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Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$117,981
The residential complex includes two 9-storey buildings in the territory of 10,000 m2. There are totally 170 apartments with different layouts, including duplexes on the top floors with outdoor terraces and sea views. Features swimming pool mini water park gym sauna lounge area and library …
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$157,308
In a popular developing tourist area, this development offers standard 1 bedroom flats and 2 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dis…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$135,966
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex. ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 …
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Riviera Garden Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$152,157
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 100 m2 on the 2nd floor in the Riviera Garden Oba complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room Spacious entrance group 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Glazed loggia South, …
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Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Show all Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Oba, Turkey
from
$395,518
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
? Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District View of the Sea and Mountains 2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3 To the Sea: 1.700m Heating ( batteries ) ? Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking. ? Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea …
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Deral Group Investment
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Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Show all Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$409,590
Finishing options Finished
A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale. The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city. Layout: Rooms: 4 + 1 Floors: 2 House area: 350 m² Land area: 250 m² Villa features…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$538,343
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a parking, a fitness room, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a billiard room. Completion - 28/02/2023. Features of the flats Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distan…
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Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$134,003
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 12 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 9 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 3 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before…
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,603
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 57 sq m is for sale in the Kurt Safir Flower complex. This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts. The complex is located 150 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from G…
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Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$104,872
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 17 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 13 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the constr…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$310,167
Finishing options Finished
Video of the apartment will be sent upon request. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2 on the 3rd floor, equipped with furniture and appliances in the highest level complex Konak Premium with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline. Layout: …
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Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Show all Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$518,241
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
3+1, 4+1, 5+2 For Sale Villas in Turkey, Alanya Located. %25 Down Payment + 24 Mounths Installment Flexable payment plan. Turkish Citizenship included! For more details contact us!
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AxA Property®
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$243,536
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a parking. Completion - 2023. Features of the flats Video intercom Wireless Internet Central satellite system Tile flooring Double glazing Kitchen cabinetry Steel entrance door Location and nearby infrastructure T…
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Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Show all Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$169,564
Finishing options Finished
Citadel BSR Residence is a beautiful residential complex, located between Ataturk and Barbarossa streets in the central part of Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea. Apartment 2 + 1-115 m? Furnished (new furniture) 2nd floor 2 bathrooms 2 balconies Windows overlook northwest an…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$122,351
A premium residential complex with its own infrastructure. Apartment types include unique penthouse duplex apartments with garden access and panoramic sea views. In terms of location and architectural project, all flats are positioned to offer panoramic sea views. Decoration materials have b…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$80,307
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 50 m2 on the 3rd floor in the Konak Green Life Avsallar complex. The complex consists of one 7-storey block, located in a pine forest, 800 meters from Incekum beach, 500 meters to the center of Avsallar, where you will find shops, cafes and restaurant…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$692,738
The residence features a club, swimming pools for children and adults, a landscaped green area, a shopping mall, a covered parking, a fitness room, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a lounge area, a kids' play room. Completion - September, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smar…
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Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$217,901
We offer high-quality apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a lounge area and a barbecue area, a tennis court, a sauna, a steam bath, a hamam and a jacuzzi, massage rooms, a fitness center, a cin…
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Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure near the city centre, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$325,929
In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, garden duplexes with 3-4 bedrooms and 2-bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the k…
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Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Show all Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$490,896
Finishing options Finished
Furnished four-bedroom villa built in 2022 with views of the sea and Alanya. Rooms: 4 + 1 Floors: 3 Bedrooms: 4 Kitchen-living room: 1 Bathrooms: 4 Villa area: 359 m² Plot area: 450 m² The house is equipped with new furniture and appliances for maximum comfort, and a s…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$176,886
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies Views of the complex grounds and mountains Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$105,569
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex. We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer! Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, …
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Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Show all Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$408,288
Finishing options Finished
Adaptation for Turkish citizenship - USD 400,000 can be added to the Tapu. Furnished villa with en-suite bedrooms and a private pool overlooking the sea, in the Kargicak area. Features: 4 bedrooms 2 living rooms 2 balconies 3 bathrooms Heat fields Villa area: 360 m² P…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Serenity Residence SPA complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$173,015
Finishing options Finished
Serenity Residence Mahmutlar | Alanya. Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) measuring 90 sq m. Apartment layout: kitchen-living room two bedrooms two bathrooms glazed balcony Underfloor heating is installed in all rooms, including the bathrooms. The Serenity Residenc…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 550 meters from the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$233,049
The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a fitness room, a spa center (a Turkish bath, sauna, steam bath), a barbecue area, a kids' playground, around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Aluminium windows…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$322,773
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features a garage and a parking, a conference room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a mini club, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe and a restau…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$165,348
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 49 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 30 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 12 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 7 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of ins…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$186,003
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor. The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms. Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal…
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Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$175,321
Finishing options Finished
Yekta Kingdom Premium, the most grandiose and impressive project in Alanya, is a three-hectare site. This residential complex will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district. This luxury residential complex is located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It emb…
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Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$162,864
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom (1+1) and two bedroom (2+1) apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront. The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2 and consists of two 5-storey blocks with 135 apartments. A new premium residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Se…
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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$182,986
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Balcony View of the sea and complex grounds Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seaf…
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$177,555
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex. Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Ala…
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