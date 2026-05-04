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Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$300,607
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ID: 36543
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Villa video available upon request!
Luxury furnished 3+1 townhouse with sea views in the Granada Residence Kargicak complex.

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • Garden

Granada Residence is a unique complex of luxury villas and apartments with five-star hotel services!

The complex is located on a 64,000 m² plot in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district, 2.5 km from the sea.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • Indoor pool
  • Cafeteria
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • SPA center
  • 3 massage parlors
  • Fitness center
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Mini golf
  • Tennis courts
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Basketball court
  • Lighted garden
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • Car and bicycle parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Groundsman
  • 24/7 security
  • Supermarket
  • Service shuttle to/from the beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Grocery stores
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Transportation
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Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$300,607
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