Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!

Villa video available upon request!
Luxury furnished 3+1 townhouse with sea views in the Granada Residence Kargicak complex.
Granada Residence is a unique complex of luxury villas and apartments with five-star hotel services!
The complex is located on a 64,000 m² plot in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district, 2.5 km from the sea.
Complex amenities:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.