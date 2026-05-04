Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!

Villa video available upon request!

Luxury furnished 3+1 townhouse with sea views in the Granada Residence Kargicak complex.

Kitchen-living room

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

Garden

Granada Residence is a unique complex of luxury villas and apartments with five-star hotel services!

The complex is located on a 64,000 m² plot in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district, 2.5 km from the sea.

Complex amenities:

Landscaped grounds

Outdoor swimming pools

Children's pool

Water park

Indoor pool

Cafeteria

Sauna

Turkish hamam

SPA center

3 massage parlors

Fitness center

Table tennis

Billiards

Mini golf

Tennis courts

Children's playground

BBQ area

Basketball court

Lighted garden

Satellite antenna

Power generator

Car and bicycle parking

24-hour security

Groundsman

24/7 security

Supermarket

Service shuttle to/from the beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.