Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey

The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.
The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeeping services, gym, concierge service, parking space, open air cinema, dry cleaning service, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, VIP car service, and car rental services.
The smart home infrastructure and a video surveillance system have been installed.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residential complex is located in a central district with easy access to locations all around Istanbul and it is situated right at the heart of life with an extensive transportation network including alternatives such as sea, land and mass transportation as well as nearby educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls.
Yedikule, a district named after the seven towers of Istanbul’s city walls, is considered as an open-air museum with its old Greek houses, fortress, and city walls. It preserves its value as a unique historic beauty.
A comfortable residential project is located in the elite and developing area of Alanya - Kestel, where there are beaches, mountains and green forests. The complex is located near the street, beach and the Dim River. This residential project, consisting of 5 floors and 20 apartments, offers living quarters from 1 + 1 to 4 + 2. The project is a small cozy residential complex with a comfort infrastructure.
The distance to the sea will be 750 meters, to the center of Alanya 6 km, and to the airport of Gazipasha 35 km.
Why Buy this Apartment in Alanya, Kestel? - First-line apartments - A modern exterior and interior design - Location; Close to social amenities and shops This sea view property located in Kestel, Alanya proximity to the beach and local amenities such as children parking, seaside promenade, supermarket, cafes, boulevard. Kestel has nice green banana and orange gardens, luxury residential complex, hotels, clear and clean Mediterranean, a state university with more than five thousand students, and schools Its only 6 km to the Alanya center, and easy access to everywhere. There is a bus every 5 minutes to the Alanya city center, only 30 km to Alanya-Gazipasa international airport