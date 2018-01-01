  1. Realting.com
  3. Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey

Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
€209,000
;
2
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a parking.

Completion - 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Video intercom
  • Wireless Internet
  • Central satellite system
  • Tile flooring
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Steel entrance door
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure.

  • Sea - 1 km
  • City center - 5 km
  • Gazipasa Airport - 35 km
  • Antalya Airport - 140 km
Alanya, Turkey

