  4. Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Kestel, Turkey
$182,986
11
ID: 32816
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kestel

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Balcony
  • View of the sea and complex grounds

Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seafront in the Kestel district.

The complex occupies a land area of ​​4,700 sq m and consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of varying layouts, a total of 45 apartments.

Kestel is one of the most beautiful and exclusive areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches and all necessary amenities (including a Russian school and kindergarten). It is a 10-minute bus ride from the city center.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are all within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool, water park
  • Lobby, reception, concierge
  • Modern elevators
  • Sports center
  • Indoor pool
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage room
  • Mini club
  • Library
  • Café
  • Wireless internet
  • Outdoor and indoor playgrounds
  • BBQ area
  • Generator
  • Water purification system
  • Gardener
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance system

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Kestel, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

