Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex.
Layout:
Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seafront in the Kestel district.
The complex occupies a land area of 4,700 sq m and consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of varying layouts, a total of 45 apartments.
Kestel is one of the most beautiful and exclusive areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches and all necessary amenities (including a Russian school and kindergarten). It is a 10-minute bus ride from the city center.
Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are all within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.
Infrastructure:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.