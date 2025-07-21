  1. Realting.com
  Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$107,202
7
ID: 27435
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex.

This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers' market is held in the Mahmutlar area.

The complex has a total area of 7,200 m2, consists of 2 blocks, 12 floors, 288 apartments.

The complex is perfect for both permanent residence and for renting out all year round.

Completion of construction - commissioned in 2023.

Main features:

  • Ceramic and marble flooring
  • Interior doors
  • Armored entrance doors
  • Panoramic glazing
  • Built-in kitchen + granite countertop
  • Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin
  • Aluminum railings + glass on balconies

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness
  • Football, volleyball and tennis field
  • Children's playground
  • Cafe-bar
  • Reception
  • Landscaping garden
  • Caretaker
  • CCTV cameras 24/7
  • Parking
  • Elevators

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$107,202
