Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex.
This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies.
On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers' market is held in the Mahmutlar area.
The complex has a total area of 7,200 m2, consists of 2 blocks, 12 floors, 288 apartments.
The complex is perfect for both permanent residence and for renting out all year round.
Completion of construction - commissioned in 2023.
Main features:
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.