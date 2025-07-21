Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex.

This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers' market is held in the Mahmutlar area.

The complex has a total area of 7,200 m2, consists of 2 blocks, 12 floors, 288 apartments.

The complex is perfect for both permanent residence and for renting out all year round.

Completion of construction - commissioned in 2023.

Main features:

Ceramic and marble flooring

Interior doors

Armored entrance doors

Panoramic glazing

Built-in kitchen + granite countertop

Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin

Aluminum railings + glass on balconies

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool with water slides

Indoor heated pool

Sauna

Turkish hamam

Recreation area

Fitness

Football, volleyball and tennis field

Children's playground

Cafe-bar

Reception

Landscaping garden

Caretaker

CCTV cameras 24/7

Parking

Elevators

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.