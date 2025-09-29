Residential complex Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

  1. Realting.com
Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished four-bedroom penthouse (4+1), 240 m², with sea and mountain views is for sale in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Yenisey 8 is a new, ultra-modern residential complex located in Mahmutlar, on the second line to the sea, on the central Barbaros Street, 100 meters from the promenade and equipped beaches.

The residential complex is a monolithic building with exceptionally beautiful modern architecture, which sets it apart from other existing buildings. The building's façade features a substantial area of ​​external glazing, giving the building an even more stylish and dazzling appearance.

The residential complex consists of one 11-story residential block, located on a land area of ​​2,026 m², containing 48 apartments.

Thanks to its convenient location, the project offers easy access to all necessary social amenities – numerous shops, cafes, several supermarket chains, a market, and a pharmacy are located nearby.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool with water slides
  • Fitness room
  • Indoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath (hammam)
  • Steam room
  • Panoramic elevator
  • Recreation room with Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system
  • Video surveillance
  • Wireless internet

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

