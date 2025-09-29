Residential complex Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

A furnished four-bedroom penthouse (4+1), 240 m², with sea and mountain views is for sale in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Yenisey 8 is a new, ultra-modern residential complex located in Mahmutlar, on the second line to the sea, on the central Barbaros Street, 100 meters from the promenade and equipped beaches.

The residential complex is a monolithic building with exceptionally beautiful modern architecture, which sets it apart from other existing buildings. The building's façade features a substantial area of ​​external glazing, giving the building an even more stylish and dazzling appearance.

The residential complex consists of one 11-story residential block, located on a land area of ​​2,026 m², containing 48 apartments.

Thanks to its convenient location, the project offers easy access to all necessary social amenities – numerous shops, cafes, several supermarket chains, a market, and a pharmacy are located nearby.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Summer pool with water slides

Fitness room

Indoor pool

Sauna

Turkish bath (hammam)

Steam room

Panoramic elevator

Recreation room with Wi-Fi

Satellite TV

Generator

24/7 security system

Video surveillance

Wireless internet

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.