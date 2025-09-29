Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex.
This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from the sea.
The complex offers everything you need for a comfortable life – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, and hypermarkets such as Alanium, Kochtas, and Metro, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.
Infrastructure:
