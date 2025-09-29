  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Alanya, Turkey
$144,515
15
ID: 32646
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex.

This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from the sea.

The complex offers everything you need for a comfortable life – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, and hypermarkets such as Alanium, Kochtas, and Metro, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds, garden
  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation areas
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness room
  • Turkish bath/hammam, sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Bar, restaurant
  • Central satellite TV system
  • Wi-Fi on site
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ areas
  • Covered parking
  • Emergency power generator
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
