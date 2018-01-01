  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses.

The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.

Only certified materials that meet international quality standards are used in the construction.

Down payment is 30%, the remaining amount is installments until the end of construction.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, and sauna.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, a closet in the hallway, fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Modern residential complex is well located in central part on one of the popular resort areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar. Beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 600 meters from the residence.

Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.

New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€199,000
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,900
Residential quarter Apartments in a prestigious rapidly developing area
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Lotus Nisantasi
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€769,492
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,96M
You are viewing
Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1, penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Alya Four Seasons
Residential complex Alya Four Seasons
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€170,000
Completion date: 2023
This project provides to investors all benefits of an offplan project that is easy access to public transport, high population density and ROI.
Realting.com
Go