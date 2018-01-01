Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey

The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses.

The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.

Only certified materials that meet international quality standards are used in the construction.

Down payment is 30%, the remaining amount is installments until the end of construction.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, and sauna.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, a closet in the hallway, fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Modern residential complex is well located in central part on one of the popular resort areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar. Beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 600 meters from the residence.

Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.